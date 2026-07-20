Xi Jinping opposes restrictions in the field of AI

·22·Technology
Xi Jinping opposes restrictions in the field of AI

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping emphasized that the development of AI technologies should not create new historical injustices in the world. Speaking at the opening of the World AI Conference in Shanghai, the Chinese leader noted the need to create equal opportunities for all countries in using this technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In his speech, Xi Jinping called for expanding technological opportunities for Global South countries and adhering to an open and inclusive approach to development. In his view, while accelerating the implementation of AI, serious attention must also be paid to associated risks. Systems must always remain under human control and meet safety requirements.

The issue of security and technological barriers

The Chinese leader sharply criticized the trend of excessive "securitization" in the AI sector — limiting technological development under the guise of national security. He stressed that one country's security should not be ensured at the expense of other nations' right to development. These statements were made against the backdrop of technological sanctions imposed on China by the US and Western countries.

According to Ixbt.com, Beijing is currently presenting itself as a proponent of open technological cooperation. This is of significant importance in the international arena, especially in a context where access to advanced chips from companies like NVIDIA and technologies from organizations like OpenAI is restricted.

These global debates are also relevant for rapidly developing countries like Uzbekistan. Competition in the field of AI is becoming not only economic but also geopolitical in nature. China's position on this matter could initiate a new international dialogue on the fair distribution of technological resources.

In conclusion, it can be said that Xi Jinping's speech is being assessed as a signal against the fragmentation of the global technology market. As China continues to develop its own AI models, it is urging the international community to develop common rules in this field.

ChinaXi JinpingAITechnologySanctions
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Vivo launches record-breaking battery smartphone for $130Vivo launches record-breaking battery smartphone for $130Today, 01:24Legal Dispute Between Apple and OpenAI: Are AI Gadgets at Risk?Legal Dispute Between Apple and OpenAI: Are AI Gadgets at Risk?Today, 00:27Apple reclaims title of world's most valuable company from NVIDIAApple reclaims title of world's most valuable company from NVIDIAToday, 00:24Call of Duty is moving to the big screen: Taylor Sheridan worked on the scriptCall of Duty is moving to the big screen: Taylor Sheridan worked on the scriptYesterday, 23:53Revolution in data transfer: Silicon Motion is working on a 128 GB/s PCIe 7.0 SSDRevolution in data transfer: Silicon Motion is working on a 128 GB/s PCIe 7.0 SSDYesterday, 23:24A New Era in the Semiconductor Race: TSMC Receives Record Orders for 2nm ChipsA New Era in the Semiconductor Race: TSMC Receives Record Orders for 2nm ChipsYesterday, 22:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone