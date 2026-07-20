President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping emphasized that the development of AI technologies should not create new historical injustices in the world. Speaking at the opening of the World AI Conference in Shanghai, the Chinese leader noted the need to create equal opportunities for all countries in using this technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In his speech, Xi Jinping called for expanding technological opportunities for Global South countries and adhering to an open and inclusive approach to development. In his view, while accelerating the implementation of AI, serious attention must also be paid to associated risks. Systems must always remain under human control and meet safety requirements.

The issue of security and technological barriers

The Chinese leader sharply criticized the trend of excessive "securitization" in the AI sector — limiting technological development under the guise of national security. He stressed that one country's security should not be ensured at the expense of other nations' right to development. These statements were made against the backdrop of technological sanctions imposed on China by the US and Western countries.

According to Ixbt.com, Beijing is currently presenting itself as a proponent of open technological cooperation. This is of significant importance in the international arena, especially in a context where access to advanced chips from companies like NVIDIA and technologies from organizations like OpenAI is restricted.

These global debates are also relevant for rapidly developing countries like Uzbekistan. Competition in the field of AI is becoming not only economic but also geopolitical in nature. China's position on this matter could initiate a new international dialogue on the fair distribution of technological resources.

In conclusion, it can be said that Xi Jinping's speech is being assessed as a signal against the fragmentation of the global technology market. As China continues to develop its own AI models, it is urging the international community to develop common rules in this field.