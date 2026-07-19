Mauritius Becomes the 70th Country to Join the NASA-Led Artemis Accords

·27·Technology
Mauritius Becomes the 70th Country to Join the NASA-Led Artemis Accords

Mauritius has officially become a signatory to the "Artemis Accords," an initiative promoted by NASA aimed at the peaceful and responsible exploration of space. This brings the total number of countries that have signed this international initiative to 70. This document marks a new era of international cooperation in space exploration. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The signing ceremony took place on July 17. On behalf of Mauritius, the representative of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Navindsing Jugmohunsing, signed the document. Officials from the U.S. Department of State attended the event, and NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson delivered a speech via video link. According to ixbt.com, Mauritius aims to enhance its space capabilities through this step.

Ocean Protection and Space Strategy

Navindsing Jugmohunsing noted that joining this agreement opens a new phase for the country in developing space activities. The government of Mauritius intends to use space technologies primarily to protect oceans and coastlines, conduct environmental monitoring, and participate in shaping international principles for space governance.

Notably, Mauritius signed the document just one day after Serbia. Since the beginning of 2024, the number of countries joining this initiative has increased by 11. Founded in 2020 with only 8 countries (including the USA), the project has expanded globally in a short time, covering various regions of the world.

Core Principles of the Artemis Program

The "Artemis Accords" establish key principles such as preventing conflicts in space exploration, sustainable use of space resources, and open sharing of scientific data. NASA considers this agreement the foundation of the Artemis program. As is known, this program envisions building long-term bases on the Moon and ensuring a permanent human presence on Earth's satellite.

At the same time, an interesting trend is being observed in the space race. Three countries that have signed the "Artemis Accords" — Senegal, Serbia, and Thailand — are also members of China's ILRS (International Lunar Research Station) project. This indicates that many countries are striving to cooperate in space exploration with both Western and Eastern blocs in parallel.

The participation of small island nations like Mauritius in such major projects shows that space technologies are now of strategic importance not only for giant nations but also for developing countries. This confirms that space data will play an incomparable role in combating climate change and managing natural resources in the future.

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