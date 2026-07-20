Aviation Revolution: Electra is Developing a Hybrid Aircraft That Takes Off in Just 45 Meters

·16·Technology
Aviation Revolution: Electra is Developing a Hybrid Aircraft That Takes Off in Just 45 Meters

The US-based company Electra has reached a major milestone in the development of its EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft, which is expected to be a true game-changer in regional aviation. As part of the new project, France's Safran Helicopter Engines has been selected as the primary partner to supply turbogenerators for the aircraft. This agreement could completely transform the air transport ecosystem and eliminate the problem of dependency on large airports. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the EL9 aircraft is its ability to take off and land on extremely short distances. According to Electra, thanks to hybrid-electric propulsion and a specialized blown-lift wing system, the aircraft requires a runway of only 45 meters. This allows for flights from small pads and even restricted urban areas that standard regional aircraft cannot access.

Technological Partnership and Efficiency

Under the project, Safran has received an initial order for 250 TG600 turbogenerators. This unit will generate 600 kW of electrical power for the EL9 hybrid propulsion system. The Arrano helicopter engine was chosen as the core technology, which improves fuel efficiency by 18 percent compared to previous generation engines.

The system also includes two GENeUS electric generators developed by Safran Electrical & Power. Currently, the first bench tests of the flight-ready turbogenerator have been successfully completed at the facility in Bordeaux, France. This unit is planned to be used directly in the initial flight tests of the EL9 aircraft.

"Direct Aviation" Concept and Future Plans

Electra is promoting the "Direct Aviation" concept. This envisions connecting cities and districts directly, bypassing major airport hubs. Such an approach is crucial for regions where commercial air travel is currently unavailable. For instance, in mountainous regions or areas with developing infrastructure, such compact aircraft could fundamentally improve transport connectivity.

The company aims to conduct the first test flights of the EL9 by late 2027 or early 2028. If all processes go as planned, it will receive certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and enter commercial service by 2030. Major industrial aviation service providers like Bristow Group have already made pre-payments for initial production slots.

According to expert forecasts, there will be a demand for 12,000 to 16,000 such aircraft in the US alone during the first decade of this concept's development. However, the realization of these ambitious plans remains dependent on the success of the tests and compliance with international aviation safety standards.

ElectraAviationHybrid AircraftSafranTechnology
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