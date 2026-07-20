Vivo X300e Announced: 7200 mAh Battery and Zeiss Camera

·40·Technology
Vivo X300e Announced: 7200 mAh Battery and Zeiss Camera

The Chinese company Vivo has officially unveiled its new flagship device, the Vivo X300e. This smartphone is generating significant interest in the tech world due to its elegant design and exceptionally high-capacity battery. Developed in collaboration with the Zeiss brand, the device claims leadership not only in autonomy but also in photography capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the company has already started the pre-order process for the new model. Official sales of the device are scheduled to begin on July 27 of this year. Although the manufacturer has not fully disclosed all technical details, reputable insiders have already revealed the smartphone's key specifications.

Technical Capabilities and Display

The Vivo X300e is expected to be equipped with a 6.59-inch flat OLED display. The screen supports 1.5K resolution, providing users with a high-quality and vibrant visual experience. The smartphone's performance is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the most powerful devices on the market.

The most surprising aspect of the device is its power system. Engineers managed to fit a massive 7200 mAh battery into a body just 7.99 mm thick. This figure is one of the record results among modern flagships. The smartphone also supports 90W fast charging technology.

Zeiss Optics and Design

Regarding the camera system, Vivo has remained true to tradition by collaborating with Zeiss experts. The main camera block is expected to include the following modules:

  • 50 MP main sensor;
  • 8 MP ultra-wide-angle module;
  • 50 MP periscopic module based on Sony IMX8.
For selfie enthusiasts, a 50 MP front camera is provided. The smartphone's exterior is distinguished by a metal frame and a square-shaped camera block. The device weighs approximately 203 grams, which is a very reasonable figure considering its high-capacity battery.

In the smartphone market, the Vivo brand is known for its high-quality cameras and durable build. The new Vivo X300e model could be the perfect choice, especially for users who use their phones actively throughout the day and do not have frequent access to charging. So far, no official information has been provided regarding the global release date and the exact price of the device.

VivoSmartphoneZeissTechnologySnapdragon
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