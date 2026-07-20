Apple makes an unexpected decision: The most powerful Extreme processor project has been canceled

Apple has decided to completely halt its highest-performance processor projects, the M2 Extreme and M3 Extreme. These chips were expected to sit above the current Ultra models in the company's processor hierarchy and provide unprecedented power for professional workstations. However, the tech giant unexpectedly canceled these projects before they reached the market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to information provided by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the Extreme series processors were supposed to have twice as many computing and graphics cores as the Ultra models. This would have made Apple chips one of the most powerful solutions in the world, serving as a primary tool for professionals working with complex video editing, 3D modeling, and AI.

Economic inefficiency and high cost

One of the main reasons for the project's cancellation is cited as excessively high production costs. Creating chips with such complex architecture was not economically viable for Apple. Furthermore, low demand for the Mac Pro computers, where these processors were intended to be installed, also influenced the company's strategy.

Experts believe that the price of computers equipped with Extreme chips would have been extremely high. This would have significantly limited the customer base, even among professional users. As a result, Apple preferred to redirect resources to the more popular and high-demand MacBook and iMac lines.

The end of the Mac Pro era

One of the most sensational pieces of news is that Apple has not only abandoned the Extreme chips but also plans to completely stop production of Mac Pro computers in 2026. This could mark the end of a professional system line with nearly 20 years of history. The company intends to focus its attention on more compact, yet sufficiently powerful devices like the Mac Studio.

This news is also significant for professional users in the Uzbekistan market. Currently, Mac Pro models are used by a small number of studios and large media companies in our country. The cancellation of the Extreme chips means that M2 Ultra and M3 Ultra models will maintain their position in the market. In the future, Apple is expected to continue developing its highest performance within the Studio series.