Apple makes an unexpected decision: The most powerful Extreme processor project has been canceled

·1·Technology
Apple makes an unexpected decision: The most powerful Extreme processor project has been canceled

Apple has decided to completely halt its highest-performance processor projects, the M2 Extreme and M3 Extreme. These chips were expected to sit above the current Ultra models in the company's processor hierarchy and provide unprecedented power for professional workstations. However, the tech giant unexpectedly canceled these projects before they reached the market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to information provided by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the Extreme series processors were supposed to have twice as many computing and graphics cores as the Ultra models. This would have made Apple chips one of the most powerful solutions in the world, serving as a primary tool for professionals working with complex video editing, 3D modeling, and AI.

Economic inefficiency and high cost

One of the main reasons for the project's cancellation is cited as excessively high production costs. Creating chips with such complex architecture was not economically viable for Apple. Furthermore, low demand for the Mac Pro computers, where these processors were intended to be installed, also influenced the company's strategy.

Experts believe that the price of computers equipped with Extreme chips would have been extremely high. This would have significantly limited the customer base, even among professional users. As a result, Apple preferred to redirect resources to the more popular and high-demand MacBook and iMac lines.

The end of the Mac Pro era

One of the most sensational pieces of news is that Apple has not only abandoned the Extreme chips but also plans to completely stop production of Mac Pro computers in 2026. This could mark the end of a professional system line with nearly 20 years of history. The company intends to focus its attention on more compact, yet sufficiently powerful devices like the Mac Studio.

This news is also significant for professional users in the Uzbekistan market. Currently, Mac Pro models are used by a small number of studios and large media companies in our country. The cancellation of the Extreme chips means that M2 Ultra and M3 Ultra models will maintain their position in the market. In the future, Apple is expected to continue developing its highest performance within the Studio series.

AppleProcessorMac ProTechnologyM3 Extreme
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Aviation Revolution: CFM is testing an engine that reduces aircraft fuel consumption by 20 percentAviation Revolution: CFM is testing an engine that reduces aircraft fuel consumption by 20 percentToday, 14:55Vivo X300e Announced: 7200 mAh Battery and Zeiss CameraVivo X300e Announced: 7200 mAh Battery and Zeiss CameraToday, 14:20Innovation in Space Technology: Roscosmos Unveils Massive 12-Meter AntennaInnovation in Space Technology: Roscosmos Unveils Massive 12-Meter AntennaToday, 13:54Elon Musk's Grok AI accurately predicted the football world championElon Musk's Grok AI accurately predicted the football world championToday, 12:54Hisense A10: Unique dual-screen smartphone running Android 16 unveiledHisense A10: Unique dual-screen smartphone running Android 16 unveiledToday, 12:30Xiaomi is changing its strategy: There will be no Ultra model in the Xiaomi 18 seriesXiaomi is changing its strategy: There will be no Ultra model in the Xiaomi 18 seriesToday, 11:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone