SpaceX rocket fragment expected to impact the Moon on August 5

·35·Technology
SpaceX rocket fragment expected to impact the Moon on August 5

A fragment of a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is moving along an unexpected trajectory and may impact the lunar surface on August 5 of this year. NASA experts are closely monitoring this event, as it is another serious incident involving space debris. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The issue concerns the upper stage (booster) of the rocket that remained in space after the launch of two lunar landers in January 2025. Initially, the collision of this fragment with the Moon was not planned, but its trajectory changed due to gravitational forces. According to ixbt.com, this was first identified by astronomer Bill Gray, creator of a space object tracking program.

Current calculations indicate that this metal fragment, weighing approximately 4 tons, is moving at a speed of over 2 kilometers per second. Astronomers had previously predicted the collision would occur in March, but updated data points to August 5.

Scientific observations and expectations

Experts from NASA's Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) held a special meeting to discuss this event. Scientists believe that although this event is accidental, it could create a unique opportunity to study changes in the lunar surface. The Moon is naturally subject to constant meteorite impacts.

It is assumed that the rocket fragment will land in a remote area of the Moon's visible side. If the impact kicks up a massive dust cloud illuminated by sunlight, it might even be visible through powerful telescopes on Earth. However, William Cooke, head of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office, is skeptical of this possibility, noting that visual observation of the impact will be extremely difficult.

It is worth noting that this event poses no threat to Earth or its inhabitants. Such incidents in space only highlight that the problem of space debris is becoming increasingly urgent. Previously, four years ago, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter recorded a new crater formed by the impact of unknown space debris on the Moon.

So far, SpaceX has not provided an official comment on this situation. Usually, deliberate impacts (impactors) are carried out on the Moon for scientific purposes, but the crash of the Falcon 9 fragment is an uncontrolled and unplanned process.

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