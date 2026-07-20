New York startup ecosystem on the rise: StrictlyVC event invites investors

·24·Technology
New York startup ecosystem on the rise: StrictlyVC event invites investors

New York City is significantly strengthening its position in the world of tech startups and venture capital. In this regard, the prestigious StrictlyVC conference will be held on September 10th of this year at Ideal Glass Studios in the West Village area. This event aims to celebrate the city's startup community's immense success in recent years and create an open dialogue space for industry leaders. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports. .

Organized by StrictlyVC, this evening is returning to New York after a long hiatus. According to the organizers, the event will not consist only of formal speeches, but will provide an intimate and exclusive networking environment for investors, founders, and dealmakers that cannot be found anywhere else. Currently, general admission tickets are on sale for $180.

New York as a tech hub

According to data based on a Tech:NYC report, New York's startup "engine" is not only running steadily but is developing at a record pace. In the first half of 2026, more than 240 startups in the city managed to raise a total of $1.13 billion in seed investments. For comparison, in the same period last year, this figure was $1.06 billion.

Along with the volume of investments, the average funding amount is also growing. Specifically, average seed rounds rose from $5.4 million to $6.64 million. In total, New York startups raised a staggering $16 billion during the first six months of this year. This indicates that they are approaching the $19.1 billion figure raised throughout 2025.

The flow of capital covers almost all strategic directions. Among these, AI, healthcare, climate tech, fintech, robotics, and consumer goods technology are leading. It is this strong growth momentum that served as the main catalyst for the return of the StrictlyVC platform to New York.

Key themes and speakers of the program

The main part of the event will feature Collaborative Fund founder Craig Shapiro and TechCrunch editor-in-chief and StrictlyVC founder Connie Loizos. Their session, titled "The Business of Belonging," will focus on why building society and community has become a company's most valuable asset. They will also analyze the opportunities investors see in the connection between technology and fans.

Another important presentation will be delivered by Heirloom Craft founder Tristan Walker. He will share his decade of experience, the secrets of building a brand in the consumer market, and how leadership styles are changing in today's AI era. The organizers have stated that a list of other influential speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

StrictlyVC conferences are not limited to stage speeches. They are significant because conversations started here between TechCrunch journalists and startup ecosystem representatives often turn into major business projects. There is no doubt that such networking events play a decisive role in the formation of New York's venture market.

StartupInvestmentNew YorkTechnologyStrictlyVC
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