Lumia brand may return: HMD is in negotiations with Microsoft

·35·Technology
Lumia brand may return: HMD is in negotiations with Microsoft

The legendary Lumia brand, which shaped a unique era in the smartphone market, could return to store shelves. HMD Global, which holds the rights to manufacture Nokia phones, is showing serious interest in acquiring the trademark and related patents from Microsoft. If the deal goes through, we may witness the rebranding of one of the most recognizable names in the mobile device market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a reputable insider known by the alias SmashX_60, HMD is preparing an official proposal to Microsoft to acquire the Lumia brand. It is worth noting that legal issues surrounding this brand have remained unresolved since 2018. At that time, the parties held negotiations but failed to reach a final agreement. Now, HMD has decided to return to this idea.

Nostalgia and new strategy

The revival of the Lumia brand fits perfectly with HMD's recent strategy. The company is leveraging its historical heritage to revive old and popular lines based on modern requirements. For example, it was recently announced that the Asha series is returning. However, while Asha currently occupies the segment of simple devices for digital detox and children, Lumia is expected to have a much higher technological status.

In its time, Lumia smartphones gained fame for their bright design, polycarbonate bodies, and most importantly, high-quality cameras based on PureView technology. For many tech enthusiasts, this brand remains a symbol of quality and innovation. HMD aims to attract this very loyal audience.

There is currently no specific information about the estimated amount or terms of the deal. According to the ixbt.com publication, Microsoft has not used this brand for several years, which increases the chances of a deal for HMD. If the negotiations are successful, it is almost certain that the new generation of Lumia smartphones will run on the Android operating system, as the Windows Phone platform has already become history.

Lumia smartphones were also very popular in the Uzbekistan market in their time. In particular, the Nokia Lumia 520, 920, and 1020 models won the hearts of users with their affordability and photography capabilities. The return of the brand will undoubtedly be met with interest in the local market, as the combination of retro design and modern features could be a novelty for buyers tired of the uniformity in the current smartphone market.

For reference, the insider SmashX_60 who spread this news has provided accurate and reliable information about HMD Global products several times in recent years. Therefore, there is sufficient reason to expect an announcement of new devices under the Lumia brand in the coming months.

HMDLumiaMicrosoftNokiaSmartphone
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