Apple recruits China's Qwen AI team

Amidst intensifying technological competition between the US and China, Apple has taken an unexpected step in developing its Apple Intelligence system. It has been revealed that the company has hired a team of engineers from the Alibaba Group who created the popular Qwen AI model. This move is seen as a strategic effort to strengthen the position of Apple devices in the Chinese market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to renowned analyst Robert Scoble, Apple has recruited specialists who worked on preparing the open-source version of the Qwen model. While this information has not yet been officially confirmed, it aligns perfectly with Apple's recent plans to expand cooperation with Chinese tech giants. Previously, Apple had reached an agreement to integrate Alibaba models to localize its AI features in China.

Special solutions for the Chinese market

The integration of Qwen models within the Apple Intelligence system will allow Chinese users to generate text and images, as well as process complex queries. This process works similarly to the partnership established with ChatGPT for the global market. In other words, users will be able to utilize Alibaba's capabilities directly within the system without switching to separate apps.

At the same time, the updated Siri voice assistant has become significantly smarter. It can now understand the context on the user's screen and perform actions while taking personal data into account. For example, Siri can analyze an image on the screen and add events to the calendar or send a message to a specific person based on the information found.

According to ixbt.com, Apple is deepening its ties with China not only in software but also in hardware components. The company is exploring the possibility of purchasing DRAM memory chips from the local company CXMT and NAND memory modules from YMTC for devices sold in China. This is being done despite the restrictions imposed by the US on certain Chinese manufacturers.

Political risks and strategic balance

Such cooperation may pose certain political risks for Apple. Therefore, the company's management is in constant dialogue with US officials, working to mitigate potential problems arising from purchasing components from China. For Apple, China remains both a major manufacturing hub and one of its most important sales markets.

For users in Uzbekistan, this news is important in terms of monitoring how the regional features of Apple products will change. If Apple Intelligence begins to support various languages and local models internationally, it could pave the way for customized AI solutions for other regions, including Central Asia, in the future.