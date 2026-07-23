Tesla Delays New Projects: Production Pause for Cybercab and Semi

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has been forced to push back its plans for mass production of its most anticipated products—the Cybercab robotaxi, Tesla Semi truck, and Megapack 3 energy storage systems—to 2026. The company's Q2 report notes changes in the volume production timelines for these projects. This comes as the company faces declining net income and rising costs. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to reports, Tesla is currently focusing its efforts on scaling up production of 4680 battery cells. These batteries are critical to the success of the Cybercab and Tesla Semi projects. The company also appears to have stepped back from previous plans for its Optimus humanoid robot, as references to mass production of the robot have been removed from the report.

Rising Costs and Financial Position

Tesla is currently undergoing a transition from an electric vehicle manufacturer to an AI and robotics company. This transformation requires massive investment. In the second quarter, the company's capital expenditures more than doubled, while net income fell 5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion. CFO Vaibhav Taneja warned that negative cash flow could persist through the end of the year.

Nevertheless, Tesla showed positive results in total revenue. Revenue reached $28.2 billion in the second quarter, a 26% increase compared to $22.5 billion last year. The bulk of the revenue came from electric vehicle sales and leasing, with significant improvements in these areas.

Global Market Growth and Outlook

Tesla delivered over 480,000 vehicles in April-June, an increase of 120,000 units from the first quarter. This growth was largely driven by international markets outside the US. The company's report notes record sales in the following countries:

South Korea and Australia;

Portugal and Slovenia;

Thailand, the Philippines, and Taiwan;

Colombia and Chile.

Tesla management continues to modernize production lines for new products. For example, assembly of Cybercab prototypes has begun at the Austin, Texas plant, but mass production will take more time. While the reasons for delays in Megapack energy storage systems and Optimus robots were not disclosed, analysts attribute them to technological complexities and the reallocation of resources toward AI.

In conclusion, Tesla is investing heavily in its future products, but supply chain issues and strategic shifts are delaying the market entry of key projects. For consumers in Uzbekistan, the popularity and price stability of Tesla models will remain directly dependent on these global production volumes.