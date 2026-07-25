OpenAI Unveils Its First Device: What Can the Micro Keyboard Do?

OpenAI, a leader in the world of artificial intelligence, has officially introduced its first hardware product — a compact keyboard named Micro. Created in partnership with the design studio Work Louder, this device is designed for ChatGPT users, especially developers, to make interacting with AI even easier. However, the market launch of this gadget is accompanied by a series of controversies and legal issues, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

The Micro keyboard is quite robust and high-quality in appearance, with a design that reminds many of Apple products. According to TechCrunch, everything from the packaging to the aesthetic look of the device is very close to the Cupertino giant's style. Notably, ongoing intellectual property theft lawsuits between Apple and OpenAI add even more hype around the new device.

Technical Capabilities and Functionality

The main part of the device features six special “agent” buttons that can be configured to perform specific tasks within ChatGPT or Codex. Below them are another six command buttons designed for application control. The Micro connects to a computer via Bluetooth or a USB cable. One of the most convenient features of the device is the voice dictation button — the user simply holds down the button and dictates a task, and the artificial intelligence does the rest.

Users can customize the Micro keyboard directly through the ChatGPT interface. A dedicated section allows managing everything from the button backlight level to the projects assigned to each key. This ensures quick switching between different projects and increases work efficiency. For example, a single button can switch to a coding session, while another goes to a text editing section.

Criticism and Market Expectations

Although the device is seen as a technological novelty, the professional developer community has not welcomed it uniformly. On platforms like Reddit, users consider the price set at $230 to be excessively high. Some critics have called this gadget a “gag product,” emphasizing that cheaper alternatives are more convenient to use instead.

Nevertheless, OpenAI has taken its first step into the hardware market. The company plans to release more complex smart home devices in the future in cooperation with former Apple engineers. Meanwhile, the Micro remains a unique accessory that brings working with AI to a physical level. For users, this device can be an interesting experience, particularly for specialists who constantly work with ChatGPT.