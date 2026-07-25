Unexpected Incident During Space Flight: Chinese Rocket Struck by Lightning

China's Long March 3B rocket was directly struck by lightning while ascending into outer space. Despite this, the rocket successfully continued its mission and fully completed its designated task. This rare event once again proves how resilient space technologies are to extreme conditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The incident occurred approximately 30 seconds after launch from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. According to SpaceNews, videos captured by witnesses clearly show a powerful electrical discharge hitting the rocket's body. These footage clips circulating on social media sparked widespread discussion, as being struck by lightning during flight is an extremely rare occurrence.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) issued an official statement regarding the mission results. It noted that the rocket successfully delivered the payload into the calculated orbit. Interestingly, the official report did not mention the lightning strike incident, but visual evidence and independent experts confirm it.

Similar Historical Events

Such incidents are extremely rare in the history of astronautics. The most famous event occurred in 1969 during the Apollo 12 mission. Back then, a few dozen seconds after launch, the rocket was struck by lightning twice. In that situation, serious malfunctions occurred in the spacecraft's onboard systems, but the crew managed to restore control and continue the flight to the Moon.

Similarly, a comparable event happened with Russia's Soyuz rocket in 2019. Back then, the lightning strike also failed to interfere with putting satellites into orbit. Modern engineering achievements make it possible to anticipate the impact of atmospheric electricity when designing rockets.

Today, spacecraft are equipped with special protection systems and shielded hulls. These systems are designed to route the electrical charge along the hull without harming the sensitive electronic devices inside the rocket. Nevertheless, a lightning strike on a rising rocket remains one of the most astonishing and dangerous phenomena.

Experts note that the situation involving the Long March 3B demonstrated that China's space technologies fully meet international standards and are prepared for unexpected natural disasters. The mission's success is assessed as one of the important steps in Beijing's space exploration program.