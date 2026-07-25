Unexpected Incident During Space Flight: Chinese Rocket Struck by Lightning

·130·Technology
Unexpected Incident During Space Flight: Chinese Rocket Struck by Lightning

China's Long March 3B rocket was directly struck by lightning while ascending into outer space. Despite this, the rocket successfully continued its mission and fully completed its designated task. This rare event once again proves how resilient space technologies are to extreme conditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The incident occurred approximately 30 seconds after launch from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. According to SpaceNews, videos captured by witnesses clearly show a powerful electrical discharge hitting the rocket's body. These footage clips circulating on social media sparked widespread discussion, as being struck by lightning during flight is an extremely rare occurrence.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) issued an official statement regarding the mission results. It noted that the rocket successfully delivered the payload into the calculated orbit. Interestingly, the official report did not mention the lightning strike incident, but visual evidence and independent experts confirm it.

Similar Historical Events

Such incidents are extremely rare in the history of astronautics. The most famous event occurred in 1969 during the Apollo 12 mission. Back then, a few dozen seconds after launch, the rocket was struck by lightning twice. In that situation, serious malfunctions occurred in the spacecraft's onboard systems, but the crew managed to restore control and continue the flight to the Moon.

Similarly, a comparable event happened with Russia's Soyuz rocket in 2019. Back then, the lightning strike also failed to interfere with putting satellites into orbit. Modern engineering achievements make it possible to anticipate the impact of atmospheric electricity when designing rockets.

Today, spacecraft are equipped with special protection systems and shielded hulls. These systems are designed to route the electrical charge along the hull without harming the sensitive electronic devices inside the rocket. Nevertheless, a lightning strike on a rising rocket remains one of the most astonishing and dangerous phenomena.

Experts note that the situation involving the Long March 3B demonstrated that China's space technologies fully meet international standards and are prepared for unexpected natural disasters. The mission's success is assessed as one of the important steps in Beijing's space exploration program.

ChinaRocketSpaceLong MarchTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Conflict Between Apple and Micron: Are Chinese Memory Chips Needed for iPhoneConflict Between Apple and Micron: Are Chinese Memory Chips Needed for iPhoneToday, 13:51AMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookAMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookToday, 13:29New Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledNew Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledToday, 12:59Innovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAInnovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAToday, 12:25Honor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceHonor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceToday, 11:58Historic Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionHistoric Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionToday, 11:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design