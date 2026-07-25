New Giant in the World of Artificial Intelligence: Prentis Labs Raises 100 Million Dollars

At a time when artificial intelligence technologies are developing rapidly, Prentis Labs, founded by industry notables Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus, is close to a major investment round. According to TechCrunch, the company is in talks to raise 100 million dollars at a valuation of 1 billion dollars. The startup specializes in creating agents capable of operating computers like ordinary users, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

Although Prentis launched in April of this year, it has already managed to attract the attention of investors and major clients. The company is training models that learn office workers' workflows with documents and various systems. The goal is to fully automate complex and time-consuming routine tasks such as processing insurance claims or customs refunds.

Technological Superiority and Competition

Prentis representatives note that their model, named Hive-32B, has outperformed products from giants like OpenAI and Anthropic in tests such as WindowsAgentArena and ScreenSpot-v2. The startup claims its model is 10 times cheaper than competitors and much more cost-effective to implement into daily workflows, allowing companies to increase efficiency while reducing the human factor.

Currently, Prentis has signed contracts totaling 50 million dollars with a number of major manufacturers and medical service organizations. According to company projections, annual revenue is expected to reach 75 million dollars by the third quarter of this year. However, these figures are based on commission fees amounting to 20 percent of the economic savings achieved by clients.

Founders' Experience and Market Prospects

Project leader Ritankar Das has a unique reputation in the tech world. He graduated from UC Berkeley at age 18 and later studied at prestigious institutions like Oxford and Cambridge. Das has been developing AI startups through his Titan Holdings. Prentis is his next ambitious project, aiming to usher in an era of AI agents that not only write text but also perform practical tasks.

The market for computer-operating AI agents is currently highly competitive. The following companies are active in this direction:

Anthropic — recently strengthened its team by acquiring the startup Vercept;

OpenAI — working on expanding ChatGPT capabilities;

Thinking Machines Lab — a new laboratory led by Mira Murati;

Microsoft and Google — attempting to integrate AI agents into their operating systems.

Prentis believes that automating routine office work, rather than programming, will become the largest application area for AI in the future. If the company achieves its goals, a large portion of office work could be performed without human intervention in the coming years.