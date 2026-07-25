NM-Tex Launches In-House Microchip Packaging Production Line

·49·Technology
NM-Tex Launches In-House Microchip Packaging Production Line

NM-Tex, one of Russia's leading microelectronics enterprises, is preparing to master the packaging process, which is one of the final and most critical stages of chip manufacturing. This step will allow the company to create a full-cycle production chain and reduce dependence on foreign technologies. This was reported by Ixbt.com with reference.

According to CNews, citing top industry managers, the company has started hiring leading process engineers to organize the relevant production. According to the job description, new specialists will handle all tasks ranging from preparing technological processes to assembling microcircuits, testing, and dicing semiconductor wafers.

The Importance of the Packaging Process

Packaging is the final stage of microchip production, in which the semiconductor die is placed in a special protective shell and connected to electrical terminals. This process protects the chip from moisture, dust, and mechanical damage, while also enabling it to be installed in electronic devices. Currently, many companies manufacture dies and send them to third-party factories for packaging, which leads to increased costs.

According to reports, NM-Tex will initially direct the new line to satisfy its own internal needs rather than for external orders. The enterprise plans to master flip-chip, BGA, and wire bonding technologies. Most likely, we are talking about plastic packages, which is considered the most optimal solution for mass production.

Market Competition and Prospects

Although there are enterprises in the Russian market such as Mikron, Milandr, and GS Group that offer contract microchip packaging services, most of them operate in small volumes. They cannot yet compete in terms of cost with Asian giant manufacturers. NM-Tex's entry into this segment is expected to increase market supply.

NM-Tex is also participating in the construction of a plant that will manufacture chips based on a 28 nm technological process. Additionally, the company is expected to join the state-established United Microelectronics Company. Approximately 1 trillion rubles are planned to be allocated for the development of this strategic project until 2030.

The company itself is not yet disclosing project details. Official representatives noted that commercial plans and agreements with partners are protected by a non-disclosure agreement, but the enterprise continues to explore various strategic directions for development.

TechnologyChipMicroelectronicsNM-TexRussia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Conflict Between Apple and Micron: Are Chinese Memory Chips Needed for iPhoneConflict Between Apple and Micron: Are Chinese Memory Chips Needed for iPhoneToday, 13:51AMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookAMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookToday, 13:29New Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledNew Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledToday, 12:59Innovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAInnovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAToday, 12:25Honor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceHonor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceToday, 11:58Historic Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionHistoric Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionToday, 11:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design