NM-Tex Launches In-House Microchip Packaging Production Line

NM-Tex, one of Russia's leading microelectronics enterprises, is preparing to master the packaging process, which is one of the final and most critical stages of chip manufacturing. This step will allow the company to create a full-cycle production chain and reduce dependence on foreign technologies. This was reported by Ixbt.com with reference.

According to CNews, citing top industry managers, the company has started hiring leading process engineers to organize the relevant production. According to the job description, new specialists will handle all tasks ranging from preparing technological processes to assembling microcircuits, testing, and dicing semiconductor wafers.

The Importance of the Packaging Process

Packaging is the final stage of microchip production, in which the semiconductor die is placed in a special protective shell and connected to electrical terminals. This process protects the chip from moisture, dust, and mechanical damage, while also enabling it to be installed in electronic devices. Currently, many companies manufacture dies and send them to third-party factories for packaging, which leads to increased costs.

According to reports, NM-Tex will initially direct the new line to satisfy its own internal needs rather than for external orders. The enterprise plans to master flip-chip, BGA, and wire bonding technologies. Most likely, we are talking about plastic packages, which is considered the most optimal solution for mass production.

Market Competition and Prospects

Although there are enterprises in the Russian market such as Mikron, Milandr, and GS Group that offer contract microchip packaging services, most of them operate in small volumes. They cannot yet compete in terms of cost with Asian giant manufacturers. NM-Tex's entry into this segment is expected to increase market supply.

NM-Tex is also participating in the construction of a plant that will manufacture chips based on a 28 nm technological process. Additionally, the company is expected to join the state-established United Microelectronics Company. Approximately 1 trillion rubles are planned to be allocated for the development of this strategic project until 2030.

The company itself is not yet disclosing project details. Official representatives noted that commercial plans and agreements with partners are protected by a non-disclosure agreement, but the enterprise continues to explore various strategic directions for development.