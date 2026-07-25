AMD Prepares New Ryzen 7 9800HX3D Processor: A Revolution for Gaming Laptops

AMD, a leader in the semiconductor market, is working on its next powerful processor for gaming laptops — the Ryzen 7 9800HX3D. This chip is expected to be the first eight-core mobile processor with 3D V-Cache technology in the Fire Range series. The new product could set new standards in the portable gaming devices segment with its high cache memory and performance. This was reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

According to information provided by insider Golden Pig Upgrade Pack, the new CPU will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. The device's maximum boost clock is estimated to reach up to 5,1 GHz. Most importantly, the processor will be equipped with 96 MB of L3 cache memory. This metric serves to significantly increase frame rates (FPS) in games.

Technical specifications and cache memory capacity

The Ryzen 7 9800HX3D model has almost identical characteristics to its popular desktop counterpart, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Previously, this novelty was expected to be released under the name Ryzen 7 9755HX3D, but from a marketing perspective, AMD decided to align it with the desktop version. According to ixbt.com, the 96 MB cache memory consists of 32 MB of standard cache and an additional 64 MB 3D V-Cache layer.

The maximum clock speed of the mobile version may be about 100 MHz lower compared to the desktop model, which is related to controlling thermal dissipation and power consumption in laptops. Nevertheless, such a high cache memory capacity will allow the processor to operate at high speeds even in the most demanding gaming scenarios.

Production timeline and GPU compatibility

Insiders note that mass production of the Ryzen 7 9800HX3D processor will begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. The first laptops equipped with this chip may go on sale by the end of the year, though the CES exhibition in Las Vegas in January 2027 is seen as the most suitable venue for the official debut.

Another important aspect is that AMD does not impose strict restrictions on laptop manufacturers regarding the choice of discrete GPUs. This means that companies will be able to freely combine the new processor not only with Radeon, but also with NVIDIA GeForce RTX mobile graphics cards. This will allow users to choose powerful gaming laptops with various configurations on the market.

Laptops based on AMD processors are also famous in the Uzbek market for their price-to-performance ratio. The release of the new Ryzen 7 9800HX3D model will undoubtedly open new horizons in portable devices for high-end gamers and video editors.