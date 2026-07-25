Theoretical Limit of Human Lifespan Determined: 190 Years Is the Maximum

Humanity has spent centuries searching for the secrets of eternal life, but modern science shows that certain biological limitations exist in this regard. New scientific research conducted by Skoltech researchers has shown that even if all known mechanisms of aging are stopped, the human lifespan cannot be infinite. According to scientists' calculations, the highest theoretical age limit for humanity could be 190 years. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main focus of the study was on random mutations in the DNA structure. From the moment a person is born, somatic mutations — genetic errors — accumulate in their cells. According to Ixbt.com, scientists have developed a mathematical model describing this process. This model helped determine when genetic disorders alone will stop the vital activity of the organism, even if all external and internal diseases are eliminated.

DNA Mutations and the Immortality Barrier

Even in a hypothetical world where age-related diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and dementia are completely defeated, DNA damage in cells will still make itself felt. These errors, which accumulate over time, disrupt the functioning of organs and tissues. The research results showed that in such a scenario, the average life expectancy could range from 146 to 194 years.

It is worth noting that scientists urge not to take these numbers as a strict prediction. This is merely a mathematical evaluation aimed at understanding the limits of the human organism's biological capabilities. During the study, it was also revealed that different tissues age differently. For example, liver and skin cells are able to compensate for damage longer because they constantly renew themselves.

Conversely, heart and brain cells practically do not renew themselves. For this very reason, mutations accumulate faster in these vital organs, and they become the main factors limiting human lifespan. This information is also of great importance for specialists, as genetic research and the study of longevity factors are considered relevant directions in modern medicine.

Foundation for Future Technologies

Somatic mutations are just one of many mechanisms of aging. If this factor alone limits lifespan to 150–190 years, then the lower life expectancy rates observed today depend on other complex biological processes. According to scientists, the developed model will determine the most promising directions in creating anti-aging technologies in the future.

In conclusion, although 190 years may seem like science fiction today, this study shows that the hidden reserves of the human organism have not yet been fully studied. In the future, the possibility of approaching these theoretical limits may arise through genetic engineering and cell therapy.