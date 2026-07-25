New Giant in the World of AI: Prentis Labs Is Raising $100 Million

At a time when AI technologies are developing rapidly, Prentis Labs, founded by industry notables Reid Hoffman and Marc Pincus, is attracting investor attention. According to TechCrunch, the startup is in talks to raise $100 million in funding at a $1 billion valuation. The company specializes in creating specialized agents capable of automating daily workflows for office workers. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Launched in April of this year, Prentis trains computer use models. This technology enables AI to work with documents, navigate various systems, and perform complex tasks without human intervention. For example, time-consuming processes such as processing insurance claims or customs refunds are expected to be fully automated.

Competitive Advantage and Cost Efficiency

Prentis representatives note that their Hive-32B model outperformed products from giants like OpenAI and Anthropic in tests such as WindowsAgentArena and ScreenSpot-v2. Specifically, the company claims its model is more accurate and faster than GPT-5.4 and Claude Opus 4.6. This allows the startup to secure a strong market position.

One of the company's main advantages is its low cost of service. Prentis states that its models are 10 times cheaper than those of competitors, making this the most convenient solution for mass adoption in daily workflows. Currently, the startup has successfully signed contracts worth a total of $50 million with several major manufacturing and healthcare companies.

Ritankar Das: A Team Led by a Young Genius

Project leader Ritankar Das has a unique reputation in the tech world. The 31-year-old entrepreneur was once the youngest graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and studied at Oxford and Cambridge. He is developing Prentis Labs within the Titan holding. Das's goal is not to limit AI to just coding, but to make it an integral part of office work.

It is worth noting that competition in this direction is extremely fierce. Currently, not only OpenAI and Anthropic, but also Thinking Machines Lab, founded by Mira Murati, is working on AI agents capable of controlling a computer. Prentis aims to win this race with its compact and affordable models.

Interest in optimizing workflows using AI is also growing in the market. Solutions offered by labs like Prentis could serve to reduce paperwork and routine tasks in local enterprises in the future. Although the project is currently in the investment stage, its financial performance is projected to reach a revenue level of $75 million by the end of the year.