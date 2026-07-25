Google introduces selfie video identification for account login

·43·Technology
Google introduces selfie video identification for account login

Google has started testing a new technology to ensure user security and simplify the login process. Now users will be able to verify their identity through a short selfie video to log into their accounts or reset passwords. This method serves as an addition to traditional passwords and two-factor authentication methods. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

The new system is primarily designed to help when account access is lost, for example, in situations where a user forgets their password. According to ixbt.com, to activate this feature, the user must follow on-screen instructions, turn their head in various angles, and record a short video. This process serves to create a biometric template of the person in the system.

When subsequent login attempts occur, Google will request a new video and compare it with the previously saved sample. If the data matches, the user is granted access to the account. This technology is considered much more convenient and faster than manually entering passwords, especially on mobile devices.

Security and privacy measures

Addressing the privacy issue that interests many, Google emphasizes that these videos are stored encrypted and are used solely for identity verification purposes. The user has the right to delete the saved selfie video at any time through account settings. Furthermore, video recordings will not be used for other purposes without the user's explicit consent.

According to the company's specialists, the new system has multiple layers of protection. This significantly reduces the risk of fraudsters deceiving the system using photographs or pre-recorded videos (deepfakes). Modern algorithms can determine whether the person in the video is "alive" and moving in real-time.

Currently, this feature is not uniformly open to all users and is being introduced gradually. Users from Uzbekistan can also check their Google account settings to see if this feature has been activated. If available, it will appear in the security section under "Selfie video" or a similar name.

This innovation is part of the passwordless strategy in the tech world. Giants like Google, Apple, and Microsoft have long been promoting the transition from remembering complex characters to biometric identification — fingerprint, face scanner, or video.

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