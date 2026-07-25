Boeing Crisis: New 737 MAX Aircraft Scrapped After Just Months of Flight

·107·Technology
Boeing Crisis: New 737 MAX Aircraft Scrapped After Just Months of Flight

An unprecedented event has occurred in the aviation world: two brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8liners delivered to Brazil's GOL Linhas Aereas in the autumn of 2025 were taken out of service in less than half a year. Industry experts are astonished that these aircraft were sold to be dismantled for spare parts instead of being repaired. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

These liners, registered as PS-GRM and PS-GRN, were handed over to the air carrier in September and November 2025. However, according to ixbt.com, they stopped regular flights by February 2026 and were flown in March to Pinal Airpark in Arizona, USA—an aircraft storage and recycling center. This is the first time that an aircraft of the Boeing 737 MAX family has been "written off" after such a short period of operation.

Technical Flaws and Economic Inefficiency

This decision is reportedly due to chronic technical malfunctions originating from the aircraft manufacturing process. Specifically, issues with the CFM LEAP-1B engines and defects related to the aircraft's center of gravity led to frequent groundings and a sharp increase in maintenance costs.

For the airline, operating such defective aircraft proved less profitable than returning them to the lessor. In turn, the leasing company sold the liners to Britain's AerFin. Rather than keeping the aircraft intact, this company plans to dismantle them and sell the components on the spare parts market.

Another Blow to Boeing's Reputation

This incident further intensifies concerns regarding Boeing's quality control over its products. In recent years, the American aviation giant has faced severe problems multiple times. Previously, the company was forced to write off one of its first Boeing 777-9 models, as modernizing it to meet contemporary standards proved economically unviable.

Given that Boeing aircraft also hold a major position in the aviation market, such systemic manufacturing issues bring global safety and reliability concerns to the forefront. The manufacturer has not yet issued an official comment on this specific case, but the dismantling of new aircraft serves as an alarming signal for the industry.

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