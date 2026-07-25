Starship Flight in 150 Seconds: Historic SpaceX Success on Video

Elon Musk's SpaceX has completed one of the most critical steps in space exploration — the Flight 13 test launch of the Starship spacecraft. Conducted on July 25, 2026, this mission made history as the spacecraft safely splashed down in the ocean while maintaining its structural integrity. A special condensed video has now been released online, compressing this complex 65-minute process into just 150 seconds, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, the time-lapse video captures all stages from the spacecraft's liftoff at the Boca Chica test site to its soft landing in the Indian Ocean. Footage captured by onboard cameras allows viewers to closely observe the rocket exiting the atmosphere, engine operation, and the status of Ship 40 in space.

Plasma Fire and Technological Achievements

One of the most thrilling parts of the video is Starship's reentry into the dense layers of the atmosphere, where viewers can observe how the spacecraft's thermal protection layer withstands the pressure of superheated plasma. Unlike previous tests, this time the spacecraft fully maintained its structural integrity and successfully reached its target destination.

Elon Musk emphasized that the stainless steel hull and upgraded heat shield chosen for the Starship project have fully proven themselves. According to him, the condition of the spacecraft remained "incredible" even after landing, which further increases the potential for reusable Starship flights in the future.

A Step Toward the Future

This test flight serves to improve not only the spacecraft design but also other SpaceX projects. In particular, company engineer Michael Nicholls announced that work is currently underway on the new generation of Starlink V3 satellites, and a group of 20 satellites has successfully passed testing.

The ultimate goal of the Starship project is to transport humanity to Mars and establish permanent bases on the Moon. The success of the Flight 13 mission has significantly brought these ambitious goals closer. Experts are now working on landing the spacecraft on land, specifically onto the special Mechazilla tower, during future flights.