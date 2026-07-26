Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is going through one of the most severe crises in its modern history. Caught in a whirlpool of financial troubles, the team faces major difficulties not only in making new transfers but also in keeping its current squad. Amid this situation, discussions around the club's main star Cristiano Ronaldo have flared up again, though this time the talk is not about his goals, but about whether his staying in the team is practical. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Al-Nassr is currently facing a debt of nearly 800 million riyals. Such a colossal financial burden puts the club's future sports projects in question. The Portuguese star's astronomical salary and contract privileges may have become an unbearable burden for the team's budget under current conditions.

Financial Burden and Marketing Value

It is an undeniable fact that Cristiano Ronaldo fundamentally changed the global prestige of the Saudi Pro League and raised Al-Nassr's brand marketing value to an unprecedented level. However, as the club's economic situation worsens, the sustainability of this project remains in question. Currently, the team is even struggling with the issue of extending contracts with its leading players.

According to experts, any great football project cannot be built on just a single star. Long-term success requires a balanced system, a strong coaching staff, and stable administration. In Al-Nassr's case, channeling all resources to a single point is said to have led to the weakening of the overall system.

On the Verge of a Tough Decision

The club management faces an extremely complex choice: either continue cooperation with Ronaldo and further increase financial risk, or choose a path of getting out of debt by optimizing the squad. At the moment, the impossibility of making new transfers is certain to negatively affect the team's results on the pitch.

This topic is also interesting for football fans, as teams from various regions often clash with Saudi clubs within the AFC Champions League. The crisis of a giant team like Al-Nassr can also impact the balance of power on the continent.

In conclusion, the Cristiano Ronaldo era has been a historical turning point for Al-Nassr, but economic reality is forcing the club to take stricter measures. In the coming months, the team is expected to revise its future strategy.