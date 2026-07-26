In the Tashkent derby, a single accurate shot changed both the winner and the situation in the title race. Pakhtakor narrowly defeated Bunyodkor away, moving closer to league leaders Neftchi.

In a tense and uncompromising match, the three points were secured for the Lions by Dostonbek Hamdamov's goal at the start of the second half.

Cautious football in the first half

In the marquee matchup of the 14th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Bunyodkor and Pakhtakor faced each other.

True to the nature of the Tashkent derby, both teams avoided taking major risks in the opening stages. Much of the battle took place in midfield, with players capitalizing on opponent errors.

While Pakhtakor tried to dominate possession, Bunyodkor planned to create danger through quick counter-attacks. However, neither side managed to break the deadlock before halftime.

Resan assists, Hamdamov decides

The decisive moment of the match occurred shortly after the second half began.

In the 49th minute, Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan continued the attack with a precise pass. Dostonbek Hamdamov capitalized on the opportunity and slotted the ball into the Bunyodkor net — 0:1.

Bashar Resan's accurate delivery and Hamdamov's clinical finish decided the fate of the derby.

After conceding, Bunyodkor threw numbers forward to equalize. The hosts made several substitutions to boost their attack, but Pakhtakor's defense withstood the pressure.

The visitors managed to preserve their lead for the remaining minutes, winning the derby 1-0. The final score of the match has also been recorded in open sports statistics.

Intrigue intensifies in the title race

This victory was more than just another three points for Pakhtakor. The team narrowed the gap with their primary title rival, Neftchi.

Ahead of the 14th round, Neftchi topped the table with 34 points, while Pakhtakor was second with 30. Following their derby win, the Lions reached 33 points, trailing the leaders by just a single point.

Now every match in the championship race carries even greater value. A single draw or defeat could change the league leader.

Bunyodkor remained on 19 points. Although the team started the season well, recent results have seen them drop valuable points in the race for the top spots.

Hamdamov steps up in another crucial match

Dostonbek Hamdamov is emerging as one of Pakhtakor's most decisive players this season. He stands out with his activity on the wings, timely runs into the penalty box, and composure in key situations.

The mutual understanding built with Bashar Resan has also become a vital weapon in the team's attack. The Iraqi player's passes and Hamdamov's mobility are causing serious problems for opposing defenses.

In Pakhtakor's official squad, Hamdamov is listed as a left winger, while Bashar Resan operates as one of the main attacking players.

Match result

Uzbekistan Super League, Round 14

Bunyodkor — Pakhtakor — 0:1

Goal:

Dostonbek Hamdamov, 49';

Assist — Bashar Resan.

By winning the derby, Pakhtakor has added new fuel to the title race. Now, even a single slip-up by Neftchi could take the Lions to the top of the table.

Do you think Neftchi will retain the championship this season, or will Pakhtakor snatch the lead?