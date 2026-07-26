Al-Nassr Faces $213 Million Threat: Are Transfers Halting?

Cristiano Ronaldo and his ambitious Al-Nassr side are under severe financial pressure. Saudi media report that the club's liabilities have exceeded 800 million riyals—approximately $213 million—effectively freezing summer transfers.

Three drastic measures are now being discussed to save the club. These include limiting management's powers and selling a stake in Al-Nassr to a new investor.

Where did the debt come from?

According to reports citing Saudi publication Al-Riyadiah, Al-Nassr's financial obligations have topped 800 million riyals. The bulk of this is said to stem from transfer and financial decisions made last season.

It is worth noting that this figure is media reporting based on sources rather than an officially published audited report of the club. Nevertheless, the severity of the situation is highlighted by Al-Nassr's struggles to register new players.

It has been reported that the club can only make new signings if it generates sufficient funds through its own commercial revenues.

Although Al-Nassr even reached a preliminary agreement with Mallorca midfielder Samu Costa, it was reported they could not finalize the transfer due to financial restrictions.

€250 Million Spent in Two Years

Transfermarkt data illustrates just how massive the expenditures of the club's transfer policy have been.

In the 2024/25 season, Al-Nassr:

spent €140.35 million on new players;

received €20.12 million from player sales;

recorded a transfer deficit of €120.23 million.

And in the 2025/26 season:

transfer expenditures amounted to €110.47 million;

income from player sales was €14.4 million;

the negative balance stood at €96.08 million.

Consequently, over the last two seasons, the club has spent nearly €250.8 million while generating only about €34.5 million from sales. The net transfer loss exceeds €216 million.

Three Plans Being Prepared to Save the Club

Reports state that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which owns a 75% stake in Al-Nassr, is considering three directions to take control of the situation.

The first measure is to limit certain financial powers of the current executive management. This decision will temporarily reduce the club's ability to sign new contracts.

The second direction is to bring in financial, commercial, and legal advisory firms. They are expected to develop a plan to increase club revenues, cut costs, and reduce debts within a set timeframe.

The third and most drastic option is to sell a portion of the club's shares to an investor. It has been reported that the Public Investment Fund is reviewing two serious proposals to acquire Al-Nassr, though it prefers partial rather than full privatization.

Is Ronaldo's Salary Really $245 Million?

Cristiano Ronaldo's exact contract figures have not been fully disclosed by Al-Nassr. Therefore, claims that his annual salary is $245 million are not officially confirmed information.

According to Bloomberg calculations cited by Reuters, the Portuguese forward's previous annual income was £177 million—approximately $237.5 million. It was noted that bonuses and a potential 15% stake in the club were added separately. The total value of Ronaldo's new contract signed in 2025 has been estimated at over $400 million.

Hence, the $245 million figure may be close to reality, but it is more accurate to treat it as an estimated financial package.

Ronaldo is not just a massive expense for the club. He has also brought international audience, sponsors, shirt sales, and commercial attention to Al-Nassr. The problem is that these opportunities have not yet been converted into stable revenue that fully covers the club's astronomical expenses.

Old Debts Cleared, But New Liabilities Emerged

In December 2024, Al-Nassr announced that it had resolved 14 financial cases dating back to 2018, eliminating historical debts totaling 300 million riyals.

It was also reported that the club earned 556 million riyals in 2025 without government grants. However, subsequent major transfers, player wages, and contractual commitments pushed expenses above revenue once again.

In this situation, the problem is not a total lack of money, but a disruption in the balance between incoming funds and assumed commitments.

Will the Reinforcements Demanded by Ronaldo No Longer Happen?

Reports previously circulated that Ronaldo was unhappy with Al-Nassr's transfer policy and insufficient strengthening compared to main rivals. In February 2026, amid discontent with club management, he was left out of the squad for certain matches.

However, under current financial restrictions, acquiring star new players will become even more difficult. The club may first need to:

restructure debts;

find new commercial revenues;

attract an investor;

or sell certain players from the squad.

What Awaits Al-Nassr?

The situation does not currently mean the club is bankrupt. Al-Nassr boasts a strong commercial brand, millions of fans, and the backing of the Public Investment Fund.

However, if reports regarding the 800 million riyal liabilities are true, the club will not be able to make unrestrained transfers as before. Unless a new investor is found or revenues increase dramatically, Al-Nassr will be forced to cut costs and rethink its sporting plans.

Ronaldo put the club on the global map. Now the ultimate test begins: can Al-Nassr turn this fame into a sustainable business, or will the star-studded project shrink under the weight of debt?