Huawei Mate 80 smartphones are selling at a record pace

Huawei's latest flagship devices, the Mate 80 series smartphones, are recording unprecedented commercial success in the global market. According to ixbt.com, total sales of these gadgets have exceeded 8 million units. This marks it as the fastest-selling flagship series in the Chinese technology giant's history, reports Ixbt.com reports .

According to statistical data, by the end of the 29th week of 2026, sales volume was approximately 7.92 million units. Shortly after, between July 20 and July 26, the figure crossed the significant psychological threshold, conquering the 8 million milestone. As a result, the company managed to deliver over 100,000 devices belonging to this family to customers in just one week.

Success factors and technical advantages

According to expert analyses, the Mate 80 series is showing the highest growth rates compared to all previous generations. Despite the approaching announcement of the next flagship line, demand for current models remains high instead of declining. This provides an opportunity to push total sales to 10 million units in the near future.

Several important factors are cited as the main reasons for such high interest. In particular, the device's updated design, including the dual-ring camera module on the back panel, offers a unique look. Additionally, the combination of the modern Kirin 9030 custom processor and the energy-efficient HarmonyOS 6.0 operating system is positively evaluated by users.

Superiority of the base model

Based on industry sources, Huawei paid special attention to significantly improving the base model this time. It is precisely this entry-level version that turned out to be in highest demand among buyers and accounts for the majority of total sales volume.

Amid intensifying competition in the global technology market, Huawei has successfully integrated its hardware and software ecosystem. The next task facing the company is to quickly reach the 10 million milestone and lay a solid foundation for the presentation of the next generation of devices.