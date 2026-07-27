AOC introduces affordable and modern CG350B PC case priced under 30 dollars

The AOC brand has officially unveiled a new PC case designed for computer enthusiasts, named the CG350B. According to ixbt.com, this device attracts attention with its modern and unique design as well as its affordable price of just around 28 US dollars (189 yuan). This was reported by Ixbt.com reporting that.

The main visual feature of the new case is its wrapped glass design, which provides a modern and transparent look. This solution allows for a convenient display of the computer's internal components from all sides and fully meets today's growing aesthetic demands.

Technical capabilities and dimensions

The overall dimensions of the device are 386 x 275 x 335 millimeters. According to ixbt.com, despite its compact appearance, the case fully supports M-ATX format motherboards, making it possible to assemble efficient and mid-sized systems.

As for the interface panel, a large mesh grille is placed on the top of the case for convenient use, along with one USB-A 3.0 and two USB-A 2.0 ports. This makes connecting everyday peripheral devices easy.

Cooling system and component capacity

Graphics card: can accommodate modern GPUs with a length of up to 350 mm.

can accommodate modern GPUs with a length of up to 350 mm. CPU cooler and PSU: the height of the CPU cooler can be up to 160 mm, and the length of the power supply unit can be up to 200 mm.

the height of the CPU cooler can be up to 160 mm, and the length of the power supply unit can be up to 200 mm. Drives: there is the possibility of installing three 2.5-inch and one 3.5-inch hard drives.

Special attention has been paid to the cooling system, with provision for installing up to seven 120 mm fans in total. Specifically, two such fans can be placed on the top (compatible with 240 mm liquid cooling systems), one on the rear, two on the front, and another two on the bottom.

This case is expected to become a convenient and cost-effective solution for users planning to build compact yet powerful and visually attractive budget gaming or work stations.