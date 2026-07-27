AOC introduces affordable and modern CG350B PC case priced under 30 dollars

·36·Technology
AOC introduces affordable and modern CG350B PC case priced under 30 dollars

The AOC brand has officially unveiled a new PC case designed for computer enthusiasts, named the CG350B. According to ixbt.com, this device attracts attention with its modern and unique design as well as its affordable price of just around 28 US dollars (189 yuan). This was reported by Ixbt.com reporting that.

The main visual feature of the new case is its wrapped glass design, which provides a modern and transparent look. This solution allows for a convenient display of the computer's internal components from all sides and fully meets today's growing aesthetic demands.

Technical capabilities and dimensions

The overall dimensions of the device are 386 x 275 x 335 millimeters. According to ixbt.com, despite its compact appearance, the case fully supports M-ATX format motherboards, making it possible to assemble efficient and mid-sized systems.

As for the interface panel, a large mesh grille is placed on the top of the case for convenient use, along with one USB-A 3.0 and two USB-A 2.0 ports. This makes connecting everyday peripheral devices easy.

Cooling system and component capacity

  • Graphics card: can accommodate modern GPUs with a length of up to 350 mm.
  • CPU cooler and PSU: the height of the CPU cooler can be up to 160 mm, and the length of the power supply unit can be up to 200 mm.
  • Drives: there is the possibility of installing three 2.5-inch and one 3.5-inch hard drives.
Special attention has been paid to the cooling system, with provision for installing up to seven 120 mm fans in total. Specifically, two such fans can be placed on the top (compatible with 240 mm liquid cooling systems), one on the rear, two on the front, and another two on the bottom.

This case is expected to become a convenient and cost-effective solution for users planning to build compact yet powerful and visually attractive budget gaming or work stations.

AOCPC CaseTechnologiesGadgetsNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Havn BF360 Flow PC Case IntroducedHavn BF360 Flow PC Case IntroducedToday, 13:22Top Manager in Moscow Fired for Uploading Confidential Data to DeepSeekTop Manager in Moscow Fired for Uploading Confidential Data to DeepSeekToday, 13:00New Sakhalin tracking station ready for Vostochny CosmodromeNew Sakhalin tracking station ready for Vostochny CosmodromeToday, 12:21Huawei Mate 80 smartphones are selling at a record paceHuawei Mate 80 smartphones are selling at a record paceToday, 11:52Vivo X300e Launched: 7200 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5Vivo X300e Launched: 7200 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5Today, 09:57AI tools are secretly recording conversations without warningAI tools are secretly recording conversations without warningToday, 08:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design