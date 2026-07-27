China's Long March 7A rocket moved to the launch pad

·48·Technology
China's Long March 7A rocket moved to the launch pad

China is preparing to take another significant step in space exploration. According to ixbt.com, the new generation three-stage liquid-fueled Long March 7A launch vehicle was successfully moved to the launch pad on the morning of July 27, 2026. The readiness of this vehicle is generating great interest in the global space industry, as its technical parameters exceed many international standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Technical specifications and dimensions

This rocket was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology based on the Long March 7 and is intended for flights to high orbits. Its length is 60.1 meters. For comparison, the famous Starship spacecraft from SpaceX (without the Super Heavy booster) has a height of approximately 50–52 meters, depending on the modification. Thus, this Chinese launch vehicle even surpasses its well-known competitor in height.

The third stage of the rocket inherits technologies from the Long March 3A series and uses liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as fuel. The main stage is equipped with two YF-75 liquid hydrogen-oxygen engines and has the capacity to deliver a payload of up to 7 tons to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Launch preparation process

Experts note that moving the rocket to the launch pad signifies the beginning of the final stage of preparation. The vehicle is adapted for launches from the Wenchang and Xichang sites and can be equipped with two types of fairings with diameters of 4.2 meters and 3.7 meters.

Currently, engineers face a number of important tests. In particular, the following processes are planned:

  • Conducting vertical tests of the rocket
  • Checking system compatibility
  • Refueling the rocket tanks
Once all necessary technical procedures are completed, the spacecraft will be ready for flight. According to the source, the first launch window for this launch vehicle is expected to open on July 29 of this year.

Long March 7AChinese AstronauticsRocketStarshipSpace Technology
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