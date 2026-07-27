Reports emerge that the Onix driver who collided with road safety police has also died

·121·Society
Reports emerge that the Onix driver who collided with road safety police has also died

New information has spread on social media regarding the traffic accident involving road safety (YPX) officers in Tashkent. According to reports, the driver of the Onix car, who sustained severe injuries in the crash, has also passed away in the hospital.

As a reminder, the tragedy occurred on July 16 in the Mirzo Ulughbek district. Initial official reports stated that inspectors moving on a road safety patrol motorcycle collided with an Onix car, resulting in the death of one road safety officer at the scene.

New reports circulating on social media claim that the 35-year-old Onix driver, who was hospitalized with severe bodily injuries, also died at the Republican Scientific Center of Emergency Medical Care.

However, this information has not been officially confirmed yet. Responsible agencies contacted to clarify this matter have not provided an official comment regarding the driver's condition or death. Therefore, this report remains unconfirmed.

For context, the crash took place at the intersection of Dormon Yoli and Gazalkent streets in the capital. As a result of the incident, one road safety officer died, and several other people sustained injuries of varying severity. The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that reports claiming the accident occurred during a motorcade escort are untrue and urged citizens to rely solely on official information.

TashkentOnixMirzo UlughbekMinistry of Internal Affairs
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