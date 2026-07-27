137 families get divorced every day in Uzbekistan — new statistics

·63·Uzbekistan
137 families get divorced every day in Uzbekistan — new statistics

In Uzbekistan, the number of divorces is on the rise. According to the National Statistics Committee, 24,815 families officially divorced across the country in January–June 2026. This means that an average of 137 families break up every day.

According to the report, the divorce rate per 1,000 population made up 1.3 promille. In other words, an average of 1.3 marriages were dissolved per 1,000 people.

Analyses show that the number of divorces has increased compared to the same period last year. Specifically, while 23.3 thousand divorces were recorded in the first half of 2025, this figure increased by nearly 1.5 thousand this year.

By region, the highest number of divorces was recorded in Tashkent city. In the capital, 3,222 marriages were dissolved over six months. Fergana region (2,676), Samarkand region (2,608), Andijan region (2,471), and Tashkent region (2,334) followed in the ranking.

The lowest number of divorces was observed in Navoi region, where 673 marriages were officially dissolved.

At the same time, a total of 92.3 thousand marriages were registered in the country during the reporting period. This indicator also decreased by 3 thousand compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to statistics, the bulk of divorces were recorded in cities. Urban areas accounted for 60.1 percent of all divorce cases, while rural areas accounted for 39.9 percent.

Data from the National Statistics Committee show that in the first half of 2026, the number of marriages in the country decreased, while divorces registered an increase compared to the same period last year.

UzbekistanTashkentFerganaSamarkandAndijan
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