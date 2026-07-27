In Andijan, an employee demanding $300 to enroll a child in the 1st grade was detained

·41·Society
In Andijan, an employee demanding $300 to enroll a child in the 1st grade was detained

In Asaka district of Andijan region, a school employee who demanded 300 US dollars from a citizen wishing to enroll her child in the 1st grade was detained during an operational event. This was reported by the information service of the regional Internal Affairs Directorate.

According to the information, employees of the Internal Affairs Directorate and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes conducted a special operational event based on a citizen's appeal. It was revealed that a person working as a human resources manager at one of the secondary schools under the district's preschool and school education department abused their official position.

According to the investigation, the individual promised to admit a local resident's child to the 1st grade and demanded 300 US dollars in return.

During the operational event, this person was caught red-handed by law enforcement officers while receiving the money.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident under paragraph "g" of Part 4 of Article 168 (fraud) and Part 1 of Article 28, 211 (instigation to bribery) of the Criminal Code. Preliminary investigative actions are currently underway regarding this case.

AndijanAsaka
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