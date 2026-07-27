Enigma Raises $70 Million to Simplify Robot Control

A young research laboratory called Enigma, aiming to revolutionize the fields of AI and robotics, has announced its exit from stealth mode and secured $70 million in a seed funding round. According to ixbt.com, this funding round was led by Index Ventures and Ribbit Capital, with its main goal being to make robot control as easy and intuitive as adjusting audio volume. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Today, many robotics companies are trying to solve one of the most complex challenges for AI: working on foundational models that enable machines to perform tasks they haven't been trained on before. While some rely on studying millions of web videos or using computer simulations, the sub-one-year-old Enigma has chosen a completely different approach.

Studying Human-Machine Interaction

The startup focuses not on model capabilities, but on how humans interact with robots. The project authors believe that this interaction will lead to intuitive interfaces and an entirely new type of robot brain. To test how humans want to interact with machines, the company is launching a large-scale experiment allowing anyone in the world to interact online with more than 100 of its AI-driven robots.

Located in hangars in Israel and California, these robots are capable of painting with a paintbrush, fencing, and performing simple chemical experiments by stirring liquids in flasks. Enigma claims to have developed its robotic arms and the underlying models entirely from scratch.

Experienced Founders and a Fresh Approach

The company was founded by Jonathan, Microsoft's youngest employee in history, and his childhood friend Gal Niv. They conducted cybersecurity research in Israel's elite Unit 8200. Deciding to launch their own startup last year, these guys didn't have direct experience in robotics, but believed that this field contains some of the most exciting challenges in the tech world.

Index Ventures partner Shardul Shah noted that unlike many experts in robotics, Jonathan and Gal coming from outside the industry gives them more uniqueness and freedom. Industry insiders often start with control or dexterity capabilities, while Enigma starts from a completely different point — the end-user experience.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Jonathan emphasized that Enigma aims to completely simplify communication between humans and robots. If a robot for washing dishes requires a 15-minute explanation of where to put everything, people will conclude, 'Fine, I'll do it myself.' That is where everyone stands today, even with the most advanced models.