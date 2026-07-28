Starship captured in stunning photos during new space test flight

·80·Technology
Starship captured in stunning photos during new space test flight

Showcasing the advanced achievements of the aerospace industry, SpaceX has published four impressive photos following the latest test flight of its colossal Starship spacecraft. According to ixbt.com, these frames capture not only technical achievements but also the unique beauty of space, literally reminiscent of scenes from science fiction movies. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is reported that the test flight of the Starship (Ship 40) spacecraft, which took place on July 24, 2026, went down in history as the second test of third-generation spacecraft. This successful step became one of the important milestones on humanity's path to creating and improving reusable heavy rocket systems.

The published photographs clearly show the spacecraft from various angles. The frames also include unique views featuring the moment of separation between Starship and the Super Heavy booster, with the majestic planet Earth in the background.

Important technical achievements and orbital payloads

During this flight, SpaceX engineers successfully solved a number of complex technical tasks. In particular, for the first time in history, the Starship delivered 20 fully-fledged Starlink V3 satellites into a suborbital trajectory. This practically proved the system's capabilities to transport practical payloads.

Another huge achievement during the flight was the repeated and successful restart of one of the Raptor engines directly in space. This operation is of decisive importance for carrying out long-distance space missions in the future and increases the reliability of the system.

Controlled landing and future plans

After the main flight program was successfully completed, the upper stage of the spacecraft re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled mode. As specialists planned, the spacecraft made a soft landing in the waters of the Indian Ocean.

Unlike previous tests, the water-landed Starship managed to maintain its structural integrity. This allowed SpaceX specialists to gather extremely valuable data on the condition of the thermal protection coating and the durability of the structure returning from space.

SpaceXStarshipSpaceStarlinkTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60Today, 00:51Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedOzlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedToday, 00:24NASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchNASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchToday, 00:24Waymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyWaymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyToday, 00:21eBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeeBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeYesterday, 23:57Oppo Find X9 Ultra Flagship Enters DxOMark Top ThreeOppo Find X9 Ultra Flagship Enters DxOMark Top ThreeYesterday, 23:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design