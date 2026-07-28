Starship captured in stunning photos during new space test flight

Showcasing the advanced achievements of the aerospace industry, SpaceX has published four impressive photos following the latest test flight of its colossal Starship spacecraft. According to ixbt.com, these frames capture not only technical achievements but also the unique beauty of space, literally reminiscent of scenes from science fiction movies. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is reported that the test flight of the Starship (Ship 40) spacecraft, which took place on July 24, 2026, went down in history as the second test of third-generation spacecraft. This successful step became one of the important milestones on humanity's path to creating and improving reusable heavy rocket systems.

The published photographs clearly show the spacecraft from various angles. The frames also include unique views featuring the moment of separation between Starship and the Super Heavy booster, with the majestic planet Earth in the background.

Important technical achievements and orbital payloads

During this flight, SpaceX engineers successfully solved a number of complex technical tasks. In particular, for the first time in history, the Starship delivered 20 fully-fledged Starlink V3 satellites into a suborbital trajectory. This practically proved the system's capabilities to transport practical payloads.

Another huge achievement during the flight was the repeated and successful restart of one of the Raptor engines directly in space. This operation is of decisive importance for carrying out long-distance space missions in the future and increases the reliability of the system.

Controlled landing and future plans

After the main flight program was successfully completed, the upper stage of the spacecraft re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled mode. As specialists planned, the spacecraft made a soft landing in the waters of the Indian Ocean.

Unlike previous tests, the water-landed Starship managed to maintain its structural integrity. This allowed SpaceX specialists to gather extremely valuable data on the condition of the thermal protection coating and the durability of the structure returning from space.