Dilfuza Ismoilova: "I've learned a great character trait" (video)

·254·Culture
Dilfuza Ismoilova: "I've learned a great character trait" (video)

In one of her interviews, singer Dilfuza Ismoilova shared sincere thoughts about an important habit she has developed throughout her life. According to the artist, over time she has learned to remain calm instead of stressing excessively over what others think.

"I've learned a great character trait. Before, I used to stress a lot and almost go crazy. Then I started saying to myself: 'What do I care? If they perish, won't they perish, what is it to me?' If you don't do that, you suffer a lot. I've learned this really well. Some things that are impossible just cannot be changed, ever," the singer said.

Dilfuza Ismoilova's remarks are being actively discussed on social networks as well. Many users noted that the singer's approach to life is correct, writing that they too have developed this exact character and worldview over time.

According to fans, avoiding excessive worry and paying no attention to gossip is one of the key factors for a person's mental peace.

Dilfuza Ismoilova
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