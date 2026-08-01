Bayern puts three players up for sale and revamps squad

Bayern Munich has started a major overhaul of its squad during the summer transfer window. Max Eberl, the sporting director of the German powerhouse, publicly announced that three players who are not part of the club's future plans have been officially placed on the transfer list and will not feature in the starting lineup even if they stay in Munich. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and @iMiaSanMia, the Bayern leadership has initiated a squad clearout. Accordingly, Portuguese midfielder João Palhinha, along with Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza, have been completely excluded from the club's plans for the upcoming season. This decision signals the beginning of a new chapter for the team.

Radical squad renewal and transfers

Max Eberl spoke firmly in his statement about the fate of the players deemed surplus to requirements. According to him, even if these players wish to stay in Munich, they will not be given a place in the first team and will effectively be left without playing time. Meanwhile, Bayern is strengthening its ranks by attracting young and promising players.

The Munich club signed Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven for 50 million euros. Additionally, Nathaniel Brown was transferred from Eintracht Frankfurt for 55 million euros. Notably, Brown was previously one of the primary targets for Manchester United. At the same time, players like Leon Goretzka and Raphaël Guerreiro left the team as their contracts expired.

João Palhinha's future and English options

Among the players put up for sale, João Palhinha attracts the most attention. The 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder moved to Bayern in July 2024 following successful seasons with Fulham. However, he failed to fully establish himself in Germany, playing a total of just 986 minutes across all competitions.

Afterwards, the player returned to England, playing on loan for Tottenham. He enjoyed regular playing time at the London club and played a crucial role in securing the team's Premier League survival by scoring the winning goal against Everton in the final matchday of the season. Although Tottenham could have exercised an option to buy his transfer rights, they ultimately focused on other midfielders such as Matheus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Currently, other English Premier League representatives — Aston Villa and Newcastle United — are showing serious interest in João Palhinha's services. It is speculated that the experienced player himself wishes to continue his career in England.