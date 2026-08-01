New technology developed for sharing data between smartphones using QR codes

·31·Technology
New technology developed for sharing data between smartphones using QR codes

In the world of modern digital technologies, wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or LTE are typically used to transfer data from one device to another. However, according to ixbt.com, developer bashalarmistalt has introduced an experimental system called Decimen Optical Transfer, which works without network connections and special applications. This unique development makes it possible to transfer files through a sequence of rapidly changing QR codes using a regular screen and camera, reports Ixbt.com reports .

The operating mechanism of the new technology is based on the principle of data transmission through an optical channel. In this process, one smartphone continuously displays a series of different QR codes on its screen, while the second device's camera scans them sequentially. Afterwards, a special software algorithm collects the received blocks and fully restores the original file.

Fountain codes and error correction

A technology known as fountain codes plays an important role in the successful operation of the system. With its help, the program prevents the loss of individual frames. Even if the camera fails to read some QR codes, the receiving device is still able to fully restore the file based on the remaining data.

Each QR code contains not only useful data but also service information. This includes the transfer identifier, block number, file size, and control parameters necessary for correct data assembly. This ensures the stability of the transfer process.

Transfer speed and prospects

During testing, the developer achieved a speed of approximately 128 KB/s while holding the smartphones in hand. If the devices are fixed in a strictly stationary position, it was found that the data transfer speed increases up to 186–190 KB/s. Although these figures are significantly lower than the speed of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or even NFC, the project has unique advantages.

Currently distributed under the MIT license, this project remains a proof of concept. The author notes that although the idea of data transfer via screens has been explored before, he arrived at this solution independently. In conditions where Wi-Fi and other interfaces are disabled or completely unavailable, this method can serve as an alternative optical communication channel.

QR CodeTechnologySmartphoneData TransferProgramming
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Motorola is preparing to introduce its first Ultra-class smartwatchMotorola is preparing to introduce its first Ultra-class smartwatchToday, 14:20Microsoft Windows 11 to Reduce RAM ConsumptionMicrosoft Windows 11 to Reduce RAM ConsumptionToday, 13:56SpaceX Showcases Unique Footage of Starship from SpaceSpaceX Showcases Unique Footage of Starship from SpaceToday, 12:51Elon Musk is recruiting AI specialists for SpaceXElon Musk is recruiting AI specialists for SpaceXToday, 12:25Xiaomi announced a new flagship with a 185 Hz screenXiaomi announced a new flagship with a 185 Hz screenToday, 11:26Russian publication "KodDurova" rebranded to "Kod.ru"Russian publication "KodDurova" rebranded to "Kod.ru"Today, 10:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free