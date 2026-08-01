New technology developed for sharing data between smartphones using QR codes

In the world of modern digital technologies, wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or LTE are typically used to transfer data from one device to another. However, according to ixbt.com, developer bashalarmistalt has introduced an experimental system called Decimen Optical Transfer, which works without network connections and special applications. This unique development makes it possible to transfer files through a sequence of rapidly changing QR codes using a regular screen and camera, reports Ixbt.com reports .

The operating mechanism of the new technology is based on the principle of data transmission through an optical channel. In this process, one smartphone continuously displays a series of different QR codes on its screen, while the second device's camera scans them sequentially. Afterwards, a special software algorithm collects the received blocks and fully restores the original file.

Fountain codes and error correction

A technology known as fountain codes plays an important role in the successful operation of the system. With its help, the program prevents the loss of individual frames. Even if the camera fails to read some QR codes, the receiving device is still able to fully restore the file based on the remaining data.

Each QR code contains not only useful data but also service information. This includes the transfer identifier, block number, file size, and control parameters necessary for correct data assembly. This ensures the stability of the transfer process.

Transfer speed and prospects

During testing, the developer achieved a speed of approximately 128 KB/s while holding the smartphones in hand. If the devices are fixed in a strictly stationary position, it was found that the data transfer speed increases up to 186–190 KB/s. Although these figures are significantly lower than the speed of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or even NFC, the project has unique advantages.

Currently distributed under the MIT license, this project remains a proof of concept. The author notes that although the idea of data transfer via screens has been explored before, he arrived at this solution independently. In conditions where Wi-Fi and other interfaces are disabled or completely unavailable, this method can serve as an alternative optical communication channel.