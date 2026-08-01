Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior to Continue Contract Extension Talks

The issue of extending the contract between Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and the club's management has become one of the main topics surrounding the team. Currently, the Brazilian player's existing agreement runs until the summer of 2027, and the parties have not yet reached an agreement on the terms of a new deal, according to Goal.com reported .

According to information published by The Athletic, financial discrepancies between Real Madrid and the player's representatives still remain. The parties plan to sit down at the negotiating table once again in the coming weeks to clarify this matter.

Transfer Market and Arsenal's Interest

Against the backdrop of uncertainty regarding the player's future, English club Arsenal is closely monitoring the situation. Londoners' head coach Mikel Arteta is personally interested in Vinicius Junior's services to strengthen the team's attacking line and is assessing the possibilities of pursuing him in the transfer window.

According to the source, the Brazilian winger currently has three main paths: extending his contract with Real Madrid, waiting until next summer to leave the club as a free agent, or moving to Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Financial Demands and Club Policy

Vinicius Junior's demands are posing a serious puzzle for the Madrid club's management. The player is demanding a financial package of nearly 30 million euros, which includes a base salary, performance-related bonuses, and a special loyalty bonus for extending the contract. This type of contract has never been seen in the history of Real Madrid.

In turn, the royal club has no intention of abandoning its strict salary cap. While the club does not want to exceed the established financial limit, the player's representatives view the requested special bonus as the only way to increase revenue.

Future negotiations between the parties will be of decisive importance in making the final decision. Whether Vinicius will stay in Madrid or move to another championship is expected to become clear in the coming days.