Ronaldo's $12 million wedding astounds the world

World football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez may officially tie the knot soon. According to reports in foreign media, the couple's long-awaited wedding ceremony is planned for August of this year.

It is reported that the wedding will take place on the island of Madeira, Portugal. The marriage ceremony is expected to be held at the Funchal Cathedral, while the grand reception will be organized at one of the island's most prestigious hotels. This location holds special significance for Ronaldo, as his first steps towards big-time football began right here.

Famous figures from the worlds of sport and show business are reportedly invited to the ceremony. Among them are football stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Rio Ferdinand, as well as celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Vin Diesel, MrBeast, and ISHowSpeed.

One of the aspects generating the most interest is the news that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are also on the guest list. If confirmed, the two famous athletes, who have been rivals for many years, could meet at the same gathering.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016. They are raising five children. The couple officially announced their engagement last year, and fans have been eagerly awaiting their wedding ever since.

According to circulating information, organizing the grand ceremony could cost approximately $12 million. If this figure is confirmed, the wedding could become one of the most expensive and most discussed weddings not only of the year, but of recent years.