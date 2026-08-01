Tottenham Secures Dramatic Friendly Win Over Chelsea

·4·Sport
Tottenham Secures Dramatic Friendly Win Over Chelsea

In a pre-season friendly match held at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Tottenham defeated their fierce rivals Chelsea 2:1 with a goal scored in the dying minutes. According to Goal.com, despite its friendly status, this London derby was fiercely contested and full of intense battles. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The game started with high-intensity attacks, and the deadlock was broken in the opening minutes. Sandro Tonali found the back of the net to put Tottenham ahead. However, Estevao Willian soon restored parity, equalizing the score as both teams went into halftime level.

Red card and changing match dynamics

Right at the start of the second half, the situation on the pitch took a sharp turn. Just four minutes into the second half, Tottenham defender Kevin Danso made a costly error, fouling Joao Pedro. Referee Alex King showed a red card to the defender for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Having to play with a man down for nearly half of the match, Tottenham dropped completely deep into defense. Chelsea, managed by Xabi Alonso, completely dominated possession and relentlessly created dangerous chances near the opponent's goal.

Goalkeeper's heroics and the decisive goal

Enjoying a numerical advantage on the pitch, the Chelsea players tried to change the scoreline through the efforts of leaders like Estevao, Pedro, and Cole Palmer. However, Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky neutralized all of the opponent's shots, saving his team from certain goals.

With ten minutes left on the clock, Xabi Alonso refreshed the squad by bringing on a number of young players and summer signings. The introduction of players like Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Liam Delap affected the team's attacking tempo and slightly eased their dominance.

With just one minute remaining in the match, Richarlison capitalized on his opportunity, scoring from close range to snatch the victory for Tottenham. Thus, Spurs triumphed over their rivals in an important pre-season tour fixture despite being a man down.

TottenhamChelseaRicharlisonXabi AlonsoFootball
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