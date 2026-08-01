ZIL truck overturns on highway, spilling tomatoes

A ZIL truck transporting agricultural products has overturned on a highway. The incident is reportedly caused by a failure to comply with cargo transportation requirements.

As it turned out, the truck lost its balance while in motion and tipped over on the road. As a result, tons of tomatoes from its truck bed were scattered along the roadway.

According to preliminary data, overloading or improper distribution of the cargo in the truck bed caused a shift in the vehicle's center of gravity. This caused the vehicle to lose control and overturn while in motion.