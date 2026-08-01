NASA and Private Companies Develop Technology for Building Bases on the Moon

·2·Technology
NASA and Private Companies Develop Technology for Building Bases on the Moon

US-based companies Interlune and Vermeer have expanded their partnership to create autonomous construction equipment capable of independently preparing sites for future bases on Earth's natural satellite. According to ixbt.com, this unique robotic system is planned to be sent to the Moon in 2028 and is expected to be a crucial step in developing space infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Engineers plan to develop a special complex and integrate it directly into a lunar rover. This machinery will perform tasks such as clearing the surface, leveling the soil, and preparing perfect sites for future spacecraft landings and the construction of various structures. Specialists intend to test this equipment in terrestrial conditions first before deploying it directly for lunar missions.

Extreme Conditions and Autonomy

The extreme conditions on the lunar surface demand unique solutions from the project creators. In particular, the device must withstand highly abrasive lunar dust, sharp temperature fluctuations, and significant communication delays with Earth. That is precisely why the machinery is being designed to operate almost completely autonomously without direct human intervention.

The companies already have some experience in this area, having presented a full-scale prototype of a lunar excavator in May 2025. This test fully confirmed the viability of the concept. Following this, the project has successfully moved to the stage of creating professional equipment intended for real space missions.

Future Prospects and Interplanetary Plans

Interlune CEO Rob Meyerson noted that autonomous construction technology and material handling systems will become the foundation for establishing permanent infrastructure on the Moon. In turn, this will ensure the construction of long-term bases and future opportunities for extracting local resources.

The advanced equipment developed within this project will not be limited to the Moon alone. In the future, it is envisioned to be widely used for resource extraction, large infrastructure projects, and scientific research on Mars and other planets.

NASAMoon BaseSpace TechnologiesInterluneRobotics
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Physical Locking Device Created to Block Distracting Apps on SmartphonesPhysical Locking Device Created to Block Distracting Apps on SmartphonesToday, 20:56SpaceX Captures Ultra-Close-Up Footage of Starship LaunchSpaceX Captures Ultra-Close-Up Footage of Starship LaunchToday, 20:28How Uber is building its empire in the autonomous vehicle marketHow Uber is building its empire in the autonomous vehicle marketToday, 20:23Intel Announces Manufacturing Technology for Massively Large ChipsIntel Announces Manufacturing Technology for Massively Large ChipsToday, 19:52Why Using a Single DDR5 Memory Module Is Not So BadWhy Using a Single DDR5 Memory Module Is Not So BadToday, 19:28Special Apps to Help Overcome the Doomscrolling Habit on SmartphonesSpecial Apps to Help Overcome the Doomscrolling Habit on SmartphonesToday, 19:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free