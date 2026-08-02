PSG makes €33 million offer to Parma for Zion Suzuki

The goalkeeper transfer market in European football is heating up, and the Parisian club has taken the first major step in this regard. Paris Saint-Germain has sharply increased its activity in the transfer market with the aim of building a solid foundation for the future and attracting players capable of delivering immediate top-level results. As a logical continuation of this strategy, the Parisians have overtaken Juventus, their main rival in securing Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Football-Italia and renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the French giants have officially submitted a €33 million bid to Parma for the promising 2002-born goalkeeper. This transfer is receiving special attention because head coach Luis Enrique is looking for a reliable shot-stopper who can create strong competition for Matvey Safonov. Meanwhile, another goalkeeper who does not enjoy the coaching staff's full confidence is expected to be put on the transfer market.

New options for Juventus

Against the backdrop of Paris Saint-Germain nearing a deal for the Japanese goalkeeper, the Turin club is forced to shift its attention to other candidates. Previously primary targets Emiliano Martínez and Roma's Mile Svilar remain complicated options for now. Therefore, Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario remains the most realistic candidate to satisfy Luciano Spalletti's demands.

According to sources, Guglielmo Vicario could move to the Turin club on a loan deal with an option to buy. However, this is not the only path Juventus is considering. The management plans to carefully study other alternative options to strengthen the squad during the remainder of the transfer window.