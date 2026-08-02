Thailand dominates the aquarium market: imports surge by 44 percent

Interest in ornamental fish has significantly increased in Uzbekistan. In the first five months of 2026, the value of live aquarium fish imported from abroad reached $122.9 thousand.

The most interesting aspect of the figures is not the total volume of imports, but rather that nearly 70 percent of the ornamental fish brought into the country came from just one single nation — Thailand.

Imports grew by 44.2 percent in a year

According to the National Statistics Committee, in January–May 2026, a total of $122.9 thousand worth of live ornamental fish were imported into Uzbekistan.

This figure represents a 44.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025. Monthly data on the structure of imports in the official statistical database has been updated up to May 2026.

Calculations show that in the first five months of last year, ornamental fish imports amounted to approximately $85.2 thousand. Consequently, the value of imports increased by nearly $37.7 thousand within a year.

Out of every $10, $7 went to Thailand

Thailand took first place by a wide margin among the countries supplying ornamental fish to Uzbekistan.

Country Import value Share in total imports Thailand $86.4 thousand 70.3 percent Indonesia $18.7 thousand 15.2 percent India $8.2 thousand 6.7 percent Malaysia $5.1 thousand 4.1 percent China $3.4 thousand 2.8 percent Kenya $1.2 thousand nearly 1 percent

Thus, out of every $10 spent by Uzbekistan on ornamental fish imports, more than $7 accounted for Thai products.

Meanwhile, the share of second-place Indonesia is nearly five times less than that of Thailand.

Almost all imports came from Asia

When combining the figures for Thailand, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and China, nearly 99 percent of the import value falls to the share of Asian countries.

Kenya is the only non-Asian country on the list, having supplied $1.2 thousand worth of ornamental fish to Uzbekistan.

This distribution demonstrates that suppliers from Southeast and South Asia hold a very strong position in Uzbekistan's aquarium market.

What might a 44 percent growth mean?

The growth in ornamental fish imports may be linked to increased demand for aquarium keeping, the activity of specialized stores, or a rise in the volume of imported new fish species.

However, the published figures show the monetary value of imports. They do not reveal the exact number of fish brought into the country or which species are the most popular.

Import values can also be influenced by the following factors:

an increase in the share of expensive fish species;

transportation and logistics costs;

fluctuations in exchange rates;

costs of delivering fish under special conditions.

Therefore, it is incorrect to interpret the 44.2 percent growth as meaning that the number of fish has simply increased by that amount.

Great dominance in a small market

At $122.9 thousand, the figure is not large compared to the country's total imports. However, it illustrates a trend in a narrow and specific market: Thailand has become the absolute leader in supplying ornamental fish to Uzbekistan.

Now the main question is — is this growth a temporary phenomenon, or is the aquarium market in the country entering a new phase?

Do you keep an aquarium at home, and which ornamental fish species would you choose? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!