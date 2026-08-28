iPhone 17 Pro survives a fall from the stratosphere

·16·Technology
iPhone 17 Pro survives a fall from the stratosphere

Modern technologies are demonstrating their capabilities not only through daily convenience but also through extraordinary tests. According to ixbt.com, the renowned protective accessory manufacturer Rhinoshield has set a Guinness World Record by conducting one of the most extreme experiments in smartphone history. During the test, an iPhone 17 Pro flagship was dropped from an altitude of approximately 30 kilometers to the Earth's surface and remained fully functional. This is reported by news source.

This unique test was organized on June 24 of this year at the Esrange Space Center in Sweden. The project was carried out in collaboration between Rhinoshield and the UK-based aerospace specialist Sent Into Space. Experts used a high-altitude balloon to lift the smartphone into the stratosphere, reaching an altitude of 30,607 meters.

Flight test in extreme conditions

Despite temperatures in the lower stratosphere dropping between -40 and -60 degrees and air pressure being only one percent of that at sea level, the smartphone was launched without any additional heating systems or special enclosures. There, the device captured video against the backdrop of Earth before being remotely detached from the balloon and sent into freefall.

The descent lasted approximately 25 minutes, and the device hit the natural terrain at high speed. Locating the payload, equipped with a GPS system and remote control mechanism, was one of the most complex stages of the experiment. Found in a remote area of Sweden, the smartphone was thoroughly inspected by representatives of the Guinness World Records.

Capabilities of the Rhinoshield AirX protection system

  • The device body remained completely undamaged
  • The smartphone was confirmed to be fully operational
  • Calling, photography, and power functions were preserved

Inspections revealed that the iPhone 17 Pro retained all its functions. Experts attributed the device's survival under such extreme pressure and impact to its Rhinoshield AirX protective case. This accessory is built on a multi-layer system featuring air-cushioned shock absorption, a flexible internal structure, and pressure-reduction chambers.

This record once again confirms the high durability limits of mobile devices and their protective accessories. The successful test demonstrates that modern technological solutions can reliably protect expensive gadgets even in environments approaching space conditions.

IPhoneTechnologyRecordSmartphoneNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi introduces new Mijia smart ventilation deviceXiaomi introduces new Mijia smart ventilation deviceToday, 01:51Unique PeakDo power bank with built-in tripod for Starlink Mini unveiledUnique PeakDo power bank with built-in tripod for Starlink Mini unveiledToday, 01:23Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone in EuropeXiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone in EuropeToday, 01:00New renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro flagship releasedNew renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro flagship releasedToday, 00:25The future of transport is here: what are the capabilities of the new drone hoverboard?The future of transport is here: what are the capabilities of the new drone hoverboard?Today, 00:01Redmi Note 17 Pro Max launched globally: massive battery and a €600 price tagRedmi Note 17 Pro Max launched globally: massive battery and a €600 price tagYesterday, 22:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production