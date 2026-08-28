iPhone 17 Pro survives a fall from the stratosphere

Modern technologies are demonstrating their capabilities not only through daily convenience but also through extraordinary tests. According to ixbt.com, the renowned protective accessory manufacturer Rhinoshield has set a Guinness World Record by conducting one of the most extreme experiments in smartphone history. During the test, an iPhone 17 Pro flagship was dropped from an altitude of approximately 30 kilometers to the Earth's surface and remained fully functional. This is reported by news source.

This unique test was organized on June 24 of this year at the Esrange Space Center in Sweden. The project was carried out in collaboration between Rhinoshield and the UK-based aerospace specialist Sent Into Space. Experts used a high-altitude balloon to lift the smartphone into the stratosphere, reaching an altitude of 30,607 meters.

Flight test in extreme conditions

Despite temperatures in the lower stratosphere dropping between -40 and -60 degrees and air pressure being only one percent of that at sea level, the smartphone was launched without any additional heating systems or special enclosures. There, the device captured video against the backdrop of Earth before being remotely detached from the balloon and sent into freefall.

The descent lasted approximately 25 minutes, and the device hit the natural terrain at high speed. Locating the payload, equipped with a GPS system and remote control mechanism, was one of the most complex stages of the experiment. Found in a remote area of Sweden, the smartphone was thoroughly inspected by representatives of the Guinness World Records.

Capabilities of the Rhinoshield AirX protection system

The device body remained completely undamaged

The smartphone was confirmed to be fully operational

Calling, photography, and power functions were preserved

Inspections revealed that the iPhone 17 Pro retained all its functions. Experts attributed the device's survival under such extreme pressure and impact to its Rhinoshield AirX protective case. This accessory is built on a multi-layer system featuring air-cushioned shock absorption, a flexible internal structure, and pressure-reduction chambers.

This record once again confirms the high durability limits of mobile devices and their protective accessories. The successful test demonstrates that modern technological solutions can reliably protect expensive gadgets even in environments approaching space conditions.