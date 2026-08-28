Barcelona defeat Athletic to maintain lead

In La Liga, Barcelona defeated Athletic 2-0 at home. The stadium name was not specified in the match report. The Catalans scored one goal in each half: Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th minute, and Fermin Lopez added the second goal in the 82nd minute.

Throughout the match, Barcelona appeared significantly superior to their opponent in terms of ball possession and number of attacks. The team took 20 shots, 10 of which were on target. Athletic was limited to 4 shots and failed to register a single shot on target.

There was also a large difference in possession: Barcelona recorded 72 percent, while Athletic had 28 percent. The hosts were also superior in passing, with Barcelona completing 593 passes compared to Athletic's 265. Passing accuracy was 92 and 76 percent, respectively.

Regarding fouls, 13 were recorded for Barcelona and 6 for Athletic. The number of yellow cards was 1 for the hosts and 2 for the visitors. No red cards were shown. Offsides ended 8:5 and corners 12:5 in favor of Barcelona.

After this victory, Barcelona has collected 6 points from 2 matches and currently sits in first place in the league table. The team's goal difference is 7:0.