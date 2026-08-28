Barcelona defeat Athletic to maintain lead

·8·Sport
Barcelona defeat Athletic to maintain lead

In La Liga, Barcelona defeated Athletic 2-0 at home. The stadium name was not specified in the match report. The Catalans scored one goal in each half: Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th minute, and Fermin Lopez added the second goal in the 82nd minute.

Throughout the match, Barcelona appeared significantly superior to their opponent in terms of ball possession and number of attacks. The team took 20 shots, 10 of which were on target. Athletic was limited to 4 shots and failed to register a single shot on target.

There was also a large difference in possession: Barcelona recorded 72 percent, while Athletic had 28 percent. The hosts were also superior in passing, with Barcelona completing 593 passes compared to Athletic's 265. Passing accuracy was 92 and 76 percent, respectively.

Regarding fouls, 13 were recorded for Barcelona and 6 for Athletic. The number of yellow cards was 1 for the hosts and 2 for the visitors. No red cards were shown. Offsides ended 8:5 and corners 12:5 in favor of Barcelona.

After this victory, Barcelona has collected 6 points from 2 matches and currently sits in first place in the league table. The team's goal difference is 7:0.

BarcelonaAthleticRaphinhaFermin LopezLa Liga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Barcelona vs Athletic: Starting Lineups Announced!Barcelona vs Athletic: Starting Lineups Announced!Yesterday, 23:45Our new legionnaire in European competitions: Behruz Karimov reaches the group stage with LuganoOur new legionnaire in European competitions: Behruz Karimov reaches the group stage with LuganoYesterday, 23:36High-Stakes Draw: Who Will Face Whom in the Champions League? (Full List)High-Stakes Draw: Who Will Face Whom in the Champions League? (Full List)Yesterday, 23:16Omar Marmoush speaks about his move to Tottenham and the coach's plansOmar Marmoush speaks about his move to Tottenham and the coach's plansYesterday, 21:58Historic qualification: How much prize money did Umarali Rakhmonaliyev earn in Azerbaijan?Historic qualification: How much prize money did Umarali Rakhmonaliyev earn in Azerbaijan?Yesterday, 21:12137 clean sheets: Dominik Livaković will now guard the Barcelona goal137 clean sheets: Dominik Livaković will now guard the Barcelona goalYesterday, 20:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)