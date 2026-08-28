Inter Miami CF has made a surprise change to its head coaching position, deciding to bring in Argentine specialist Kily Gonzalez. As reported by Goal.com, this appointment came as a surprise to both the club and its fans, as the team currently sits second in the MLS Eastern Conference and is competing for high results throughout the season. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Kily Gonzalez is an experienced specialist who played for the Argentina national team during his professional career and has managed three clubs in his home country. His coaching career has been somewhat mixed, having led Rosario Central, Union, and Platense. Nevertheless, his win rate stands at 32.5 percent, and he has yet to win any major trophies.

Experience and personal connections

However, it appears that his close relationship with Lionel Messi played a significant role in his invitation to Inter Miami. Both Kily Gonzalez and Lionel Messi hail from Rosario, Argentina, and they played together for the national team during the 2006 season. Additionally, Gonzalez is one of the well-known figures who personally welcomed Messi following the 2022 World Cup victory.

It is worth noting that Kily Gonzalez replaces his former teammate Guillermo Hoyos, who had been serving as interim head coach. Before him, Javier Mascherano, who won the MLS Cup at the start of the season, had been dismissed. Thus, Lionel Messi will now play under his fourth head coach during his tenure at the Florida club.

Recent team results

The dismissal of Guillermo Hoyos came as a surprise to many, as he had a good relationship with Lionel Messi and the results were not poor. The team remains one of the main contenders for the MLS Cup. However, a decline in Inter Miami's performance had been observed recently.

Specifically, the club was eliminated from the Leagues Cup in the group stage. Furthermore, the last victory in MLS play was achieved in late July, and the team had been facing some difficulties since then. Despite this, Lionel Messi managed to score in each of his last two matches.

Kily Gonzalez's arrival is expected to change the current situation at the club for the better. His experience and ability to connect with players, particularly Lionel Messi, could prove beneficial for Inter Miami during the decisive stage of the season. The team is now focused on the main battle for the MLS championship.