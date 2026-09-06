JerryRigEverything tests the unusual Ikko MindOne Pro smartphone

·19·Technology
JerryRigEverything tests the unusual Ikko MindOne Pro smartphone

Popular YouTube creator Zack Nelson, in his JerryRigEverything show, put the compact Ikko MindOne Pro smartphone with its unique design through a durability test and fully disassembled its internal structure. The device managed to capture the tech world's attention with its square body, unique sapphire glass, and a 180-degree rotating camera that serves as both a primary and selfie lens. This was reported by Ixbt.com. reports. According to

According to ixbt.com, the Ikko MindOne Pro model is equipped with a small 4-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. The device is powered by a MediaTek MT8781 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal eMMC 5.1 storage. Its unique form factor and unconventional solutions differ fundamentally from typical flagships on the market.

Durability tests and the secrets of sapphire glass

One of the most interesting parts of the testing process was checking the strength of the sapphire protective glass. During the Mohs scale test, noticeable scratches on the display appeared only at level eight, a figure significantly higher than that of tempered glass on standard smartphones. The screen also withstood exposure to an open flame without any visible damage.

The smartphone body is quite robust; when tested by bending it by hand, the construction did not deform. However, one of the main design solutions used by the manufacturer—the rotating camera mechanism—turned out to be the device's weakest point. It was revealed that it could be easily broken off because it is held in place by small pins instead of a sturdy hinge.

Compromises for compactness

The teardown process revealed a series of engineering compromises made to create a compact body. Specifically, the smartphone houses a battery with a capacity of only 2200 mAh, and its cooling is handled by a graphothermal layer. The water and dust protection rating does not exceed the IP54 standard.

The blogger also tested the advertised "free global internet" feature in practice. It turned out that this is not a truly free network, but a special AI service operating through the manufacturer's infrastructure. The chatbot was found to be relatively slow and incapable of analyzing images. For standard data exchange, a virtual SIM card is provided, and a physical SIM card can also be used.

In conclusion, the Ikko MindOne Pro attracts interest with its unique appearance and sapphire glass, but the small battery, average protection level, and fragile camera mechanism have become its main drawbacks.

Ikko MindOne ProJerryRigEverythingSapphire GlassSmartphone ReviewTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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