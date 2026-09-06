Lenovo introduces the ultra-thin and lightweight ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 laptop

·0·Technology
Lenovo introduces the ultra-thin and lightweight ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 laptop

According to Ixbt.com, Lenovo, one of the leading players in the technology market, has officially unveiled its new product — the ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 model. With a starting price of 1000 USD, this device has already captured the attention of tech enthusiasts due to its ultra-thin chassis, unique design solutions, and high performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In the modern market, users value not only powerful mobile computers but also those that are convenient to carry around at all times. This model is designed to meet exactly these requirements and stands out among mass-produced devices for its weight and thickness.

Technical capabilities and display

One of the most notable aspects of the device is its dimensions. The laptop, which is only 12.9 millimeters thick, is equipped with a 14-inch screen and has a total weight of just 990 grams. Although there are thinner experimental models on the market, it is significant that Lenovo specialists achieved this in a fully functional mass-produced device.

There are also interesting changes in its appearance. The laptop features chamfered side edges, which is a somewhat unusual design for mobile computers. At the same time, special cutouts have been made in the areas where interface ports are located, serving both aesthetic and practical functions.

Performance and power supply

As reported by Ixbt.com, the device is powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors. This ensures high speed when working with modern applications while significantly increasing energy efficiency. Thanks to this generation of processors, the laptop is expected to have a high level of battery life.

Memory capabilities also fully meet modern requirements. Depending on their needs, buyers can choose configurations with up to 32 GB of RAM and an SSD with a capacity of up to 2 TB.

There is also a choice regarding the display: depending on the selected modification, customers are offered either a 120 Hz 2.8K OLED screen or a 1200p IPS display. The laptop is also equipped with a 54.7 Wh or 65 Wh battery.

According to the manufacturer, this new device is scheduled to go on sale this month. Such lightweight and powerful laptops are always relevant for technology enthusiasts and professionals in Uzbekistan.

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Abror Shuhratov
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