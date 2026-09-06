LG introduces the new Gram Book AI 2026 laptop with over 30 hours of battery life

·1·Technology
LG introduces the new Gram Book AI 2026 laptop with over 30 hours of battery life

One of the primary demands of users in the modern technology market is the battery life of devices. According to ixbt.com, LG has expanded its popular lineup by announcing the Gram Book AI 2026 laptop, which boasts over 30 hours of autonomous operation. This launch demonstrates that new milestones are being reached in battery performance within the mobile device market. This is reported by news source.

The newly introduced Gram Book AI 2026 14U40V model makes history as the first 14-inch device in the series. The manufacturer promises that this laptop can operate continuously for up to 30.5 hours on a single charge. The role of modern processors is unparalleled in achieving such high performance.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The device weighs 1.29 kilograms. Although this is a very good result for a 14-inch format, lighter models can be found in the LG Gram line. Nevertheless, this model stands out for its balanced weight and compactness.

The battery capacity integrated into the laptop is 61.5 Wh. It is precisely due to the efficient combination of this battery and the new generation Core Series 3 processors that the announced massive autonomy has been made possible.

Design and additional features

Special attention has also been paid to the appearance and durability of the device. The laptop chassis is made of high-quality aluminum, and its thickness is only 14.9 millimeters. This makes it extremely convenient to carry with you anywhere.

Furthermore, the manufacturers have emphasized that it features a special silent mode. This mode allows for working with documents or comfortably watching videos in a library or other quiet environments.

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Abror Shuhratov
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