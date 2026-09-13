Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone shows strong performance in China on its first day

·36·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone shows strong performance in China on its first day

The latest foldable flagship from Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, achieved significant success within the first 24 hours of its market launch. According to reports citing RD Observation, this premium device sold approximately 36,000 units on its first day. This figure is considered a high result for expensive devices in this category. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

As a reminder, official sales of the Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone in China began on September 10 of this year. Analysts note that considering the starting price of 10,000 yuan (approximately $1,500), this initial result exceeded expert expectations. Although these figures are based on unofficial sources, they clearly demonstrate the overall market demand.

Model prices and memory configurations

According to ixbt.com, the base version offered to customers, featuring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, is priced at 11,000 yuan (approximately $1,640). This price segment helps maintain competitiveness in the flagship smartphone market.

The company also offers other modifications providing users with broader capabilities. Specifically, the 12 GB / 512 GB configuration is priced at 12,000 yuan ($1,785), while customers will need to pay 13,000 yuan ($1,935) for the most advanced 16 GB / 512 GB version.

Company statements and demand

Xiaomi management has repeatedly emphasized that interest in the new foldable device is extremely high. Specifically, company Vice President and Marketing Director Xu Fei announced that Xiaomi 18 Fold stocks were sold out shortly after sales began. This indicates that brand fans have been long awaiting the new generation of foldable gadgets.

At the same time, Xiaomi China head Wang Xiaoyan revealed even more interesting figures regarding sales performance. According to him, the first-day sales volume of the new Xiaomi 18 Fold was 310 percent higher than the result of the previous generation foldable device during the same period. Such sharp growth demonstrates that the company's engineering solutions and marketing strategy are paying off.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 FoldSmartphoneTechnologyChina
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Abror Shuhratov
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