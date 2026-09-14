Huawei Pura X View smartphone achieves record sales in the Chinese market

·41·Technology
Huawei Pura X View smartphone achieves record sales in the Chinese market

The Huawei Pura X View model, which has attracted attention in the tech world with its unique design and advanced features, has unexpectedly become popular among buyers. According to ixbt.com, this new device showed high demand in the Chinese market within the first days of sales, selling hundreds of thousands of units in a short period. This is reported by news from

Ixbt.com. Based on data provided by well-known insider Digital Chat Station, more than 300,000 units found their owners in the country between September 9 and September 13. For the highly competitive Chinese market, this is a very serious indicator, proving that the company's new gamble has brought success.

Unusual screen and technical specifications

The main feature of this smartphone is its wide-format screen, which is unusual for modern gadgets. The device is equipped with a flat 6.39-inch OLED panel with a 16:9.5 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2232×1320 pixels.

The bezels around the screen are only 1.05 mm thick, with the display occupying 96.1% of the front panel. Additionally, the screen features a 120 Hz refresh rate, 2160 Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 6500 nit. Display safety is guaranteed by durable Kunlun glass.

Performance and advanced camera capabilities

The smartphone's hardware is based on the custom Huawei Kirin 9030S processor. The device's capabilities are notable not only for its power but also for its photography system.

  • The main camera module is equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor with a 1/1.28-inch RYYB array.
  • It is complemented by a 50-megapixel periscope camera with an 88 mm EFR lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.
  • A second-generation special Red Maple camera is installed for precise color detection.
  • The front camera provides 40-megapixel resolution images.
Despite the body being only 6.68 mm thick, it houses a massive 7000 mAh battery. The smartphone supports 66 W wired and 50 W wireless charging technology.

The body is also reliably protected against water and dust according to the IP69 standard. This advanced gadget also offers eSIM technology and two-way messaging via China's BeiDou satellite system.

HuaweiPura X ViewSmartphoneTechnologyChina
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