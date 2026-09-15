MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Announced: New Flagship Processor with 2 nm Technology

The mobile technology market is on the verge of drastic changes. According to ixbt.com, MediaTek has officially unveiled the Dimensity 9600 Pro, a powerful system-on-chip designed for the next generation of Android flagships. This advanced platform is manufactured by TSMC using a 2 nm process, features over 33 billion transistors, and sets new standards for the future smartphone market. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

The new processor architecture has been completely redesigned, moving away from traditional small energy-efficient cores to include 8 high-performance cores. These include two C2-Ultra performance cores clocked at up to 4.55 GHz, as well as three C2-Pro cores at 4.35 GHz and three more at 3.1 GHz. According to MediaTek, compared to the previous generation Dimensity 9500, single-threaded performance has increased by 17%, and multi-threaded performance by 15%.

AI and Graphics Capabilities

The platform's neural processing unit (NPU) has also undergone significant upgrades. It is reported that AI generation speed for text queries has increased by 40%. Energy consumption during light tasks has been reduced by 40%, and generation efficiency per watt has improved by 55%. Additionally, the initial processing speed for large language model contexts has accelerated by 51%.

The GPU also performs 18% faster than the Dimensity 9500 at the same power consumption. In maximum performance mode, power consumption is reduced by 24%, and ray tracing speed has increased by 18%. New neural network rendering technology helps reconstruct images from lower internal pixel counts. For instance, in Genshin Impact at 864p resolution, the platform maintains an average of 60 fps under high load while consuming 10% less power than its predecessor.

Memory and Multimedia Features

The system is equipped with a total of 34.5 MB of L2, L3, and system cache, and supports LPDDR6 memory as well as UFS 5.0 storage. The transition to 2 nm technology has significantly reduced power consumption: for example, power usage during 1080p video streaming has decreased by 48% compared to the previous generation.

The updated image signal processor supports an extended dynamic range of up to 17 EV and motion processing at 60 fps. For video, it offers slow-motion recording at 4K/240 fps, as well as 4K/60 fps and 4K/120 fps cinematic recording in Log format for advanced color grading.

MediaTek has begun collaborating with leading global brands to utilize these capabilities. Together with Vivo, an AI assistant that suggests shooting modes has been created, while in partnership with Oppo, the LUMO Inspiration Composition system for automatic scene detection has been developed. The platform is also fully compatible with Google Gemini and several Chinese large language models.